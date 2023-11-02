ADC Therapeutics Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting

Presentations to highlight clinical utility of ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) as a single agent and in combination



Oral presentation to include initial results of investigator-initiated Phase 2 study evaluating ZYNLONTA in combination with rituximab in patients with r/r follicular lymphoma

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) today announced abstracts on ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) have been accepted for presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, which will be held in San Diego, California from December 9-12, 2023.

"We look forward to sharing insights from the growing body of research supporting the clinical utility of ZYNLONTA as a single agent and in combination with other treatments at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting,” said Mohamed Zaki, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of ADC Therapeutics. “In addition, we are encouraged by the initial results of an investigator-initiated Phase 2 study evaluating ZYNLONTA in combination with rituximab in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma. The combination was well tolerated with a 95% overall response rate at week 12 and at week 21, an 86% metabolic complete response rate. We look forward to additional details to be shared during the oral presentation.”

Details of the oral presentation of the investigator-initiated study:

Title: Limited Duration Loncastuximab Tesirine with Rituximab Induces High Complete Metabolic Response Rate in High-Risk Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma – A Phase 2 Study

Abstract: 984

Session: 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological: Targeted Therapy

Date and Time: Monday, December 11, 2023; 5:45 PM PT

Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Grand Hall C

Presenter: Juan Pablo Alderuccio, MD

Details of selected poster presentations:

Title: Early and Sustained Circulating Tumor DNA Response Dynamics after Loncastuximab Tesirine for Relapsed/Refractory Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

Abstract: 3133

Session: 627. Aggressive Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological; Poster II Presentations

Date and Time: Sunday, December 10, 2023; 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Title: A Global Study of Novel Agents in Paediatric and Adolescent Relapsed and Refractory B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (Glo-BNHL)

Abstract: 3097

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas: Prospective Therapeutic Trials; Poster II Presentations

Date and Time: Sunday, December 10, 2023; 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Title: Loncastuximab Tesirine Demonstrated Substantial Single-agent Efficacy and Manageable Safety Profile in Heavily Pretreated Chinese Patients with Relapsed or Refractory (R/R) Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL)

Abstract: 4469

Session: 626. Aggressive Lymphomas: Prospective Therapeutic Trials; Poster III Presentations

Date and Time: Monday, December 11, 2023; 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Posters will be available in the poster exhibit halls (Halls G-H) at the San Diego Convention Center on December 10, 2023, from 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM PT (Poster II Presentations) and on December 11, 2023, from 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM PT (Poster III Presentations). Presenters planning to attend in person are expected to present during the final two hours of the noted viewing time. Presentations will also be available on a virtual platform.

The abstracts are available through the ASH online meeting program.

About ZYNLONTA® (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl)

ZYNLONTA® is a CD19-directed antibody drug conjugate (ADC). Once bound to a CD19-expressing cell, ZYNLONTA is internalized by the cell, where enzymes release a pyrrolobenzodiazepine (PBD) payload. The potent payload binds to DNA minor groove with little distortion, remaining less visible to DNA repair mechanisms. This ultimately results in cell cycle arrest and tumor cell death.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have approved ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (NOS), DLBCL arising from low-grade lymphoma and also high-grade B-cell lymphoma. The trial included a broad spectrum of heavily pre-treated patients (median three prior lines of therapy) with difficult-to-treat disease, including patients who did not respond to first-line therapy, patients refractory to all prior lines of therapy, patients with double/triple hit genetics and patients who had stem cell transplant and CAR-T therapy prior to their treatment with ZYNLONTA. This indication is approved by the FDA under accelerated approval and in the European Union under conditional approval based on overall response rate and continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. Please see full prescribing information including important safety information about ZYNLONTA at www.ZYNLONTA.com.

ZYNLONTA is also being evaluated as a therapeutic option in combination studies in other B-cell malignancies and earlier lines of therapy.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE: ADCT) is a commercial-stage global leader and pioneer in the field of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company is advancing its proprietary ADC technology to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors.

ADC Therapeutics’ CD19-directed ADC ZYNLONTA (loncastuximab tesirine-lpyl) received accelerated approval by the FDA and conditional approval from the European Commission for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. ZYNLONTA is also in development in combination with other agents and in earlier lines of therapy. In addition to ZYNLONTA, ADC Therapeutics has multiple ADCs in ongoing clinical and preclinical development.

ADC Therapeutics is based in Lausanne (Biopôle), Switzerland and has operations in London, the San Francisco Bay Area and New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://adctherapeutics.com/ and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

ZYNLONTA® is a registered trademark of ADC Therapeutics SA.

