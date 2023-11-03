Dr. Darren Burke Mentors Founder Developing Tech to Cut Carbon Emissions
Dr. Darren Burke mentors Haligone, a tech startup revolutionizing last mile delivery to cut carbon emissions in the courier industry.HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Haligone, an innovative technology startup, is making waves in the effort to reduce carbon emissions within the courier industry. Founded by Canberk Bal, a recent computer engineering graduate, Haligone has developed cutting-edge technology designed to revolutionize last mile delivery. With the guidance of mentor Dr. Darren Burke, Bal launched the business amidst the pandemic, addressing the increase in carbon emissions fueled by the surge in e-commerce and the on-demand economy.
The rapid growth of online shopping has led to a significant rise in the number of delivery vehicles on the roads, exacerbating the issue of greenhouse gas emissions. Despite the courier industry's efforts to integrate electric vehicle fleets, little innovation has occurred to fundamentally address the environmental impact of delivery logistics — until now. Haligone's pioneering technology is set to be the first in the last mile delivery sector that not only tracks the carbon emissions of multi-courier deliveries but also introduces on demand, geo-local notifications for couriers. This feature is pivotal as it optimizes delivery routes, allowing more packages to be moved efficiently from local merchants to customers, and consequently, slashing the greenhouse gases typically associated with one-off deliveries.
Haligone’s active Minimum Viable Product (MVP) is already being utilized in the market by over 100 customers, proving the feasibility and demand for such an innovation. The system’s ability to provide real-time, geo-localized data enables couriers to make more informed decisions, promoting the consolidation of deliveries and reducing the environmental footprint.
"Dr. Darren Burke's mentorship has been invaluable," said Canberk Bal, founder of Haligone. "His insights and guidance have helped us to create a platform that not only meets the demands of the modern e-commerce landscape but also addresses the urgent need for environmental sustainability in the industry."
As Haligone prepares to launch a seed round of financing, the company is poised to expand its customer base and further develop its software. This capital infusion is expected to accelerate the deployment of Haligone's technology to a broader market, reinforcing the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation.
"We're not just developing a product; we're advocating for a movement towards a more eco-conscious world," Bal stated. "The interest we've seen so far validates our mission and the need for our technology in the market."
Investors and customers alike are invited to join Haligone in their journey to redefine the logistics industry and contribute to a greener planet.
For additional information, investment opportunities, or to schedule an interview with Canberk Bal or Dr. Darren Burke, please contact Haligone's Media Relations at canberk.bal@haligone.com.
About Haligone:
Haligone is a Halifax-based tech startup focused on reducing carbon emissions through innovative last mile delivery solutions. By leveraging advanced algorithms and geo-local technology, Haligone aims to optimize delivery routes, facilitating local merchants in achieving more sustainable operations and promoting environmental responsibility in the e-commerce sector. The software also leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to provide merchants analytics regarding their top performing products, customer purchase behaviors, reducing delivery costs and emissions by enabling access to uberized, multi-courier deliveries in one hub.
