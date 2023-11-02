Foodservice Packaging Market to Grow at a 5.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, Driven by Online Ordering and Sustainability Trends: Persistence Market Research

Discover the latest innovations and sustainable solutions in the Foodservice Packaging Market. Explore how cutting-edge packaging technologies are reshaping the dining experience and driving sustainability in the food industry.

New York, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The foodservice packaging market is a large and growing market, with a global value of over $484 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.7% from 2023 to 2033, driven by factors such as the increasing demand for convenience food, the growth of online food ordering, and the rising awareness of sustainability issues.



The foodservice packaging market is the global market for packaging materials used by foodservice establishments, such as restaurants, cafes, and catering companies. Foodservice packaging is used to contain, protect, and transport food and beverages, and it plays an important role in ensuring food safety and quality.

The foodservice packaging market is segmented by packaging type, application, and region. By packaging type, the market is segmented into flexible packaging and rigid packaging. Flexible packaging is the largest segment, accounting for over 50% of the market share. Flexible packaging is popular because it is lightweight, cost-effective, and easy to transport. Rigid packaging is the second-largest segment, and it includes materials such as plastic, glass, and metal. Rigid packaging is used for a variety of applications, such as packaging food for takeout and delivery.

By application, the foodservice packaging market is segmented into the following categories:

Food packaging

Beverage packaging

Cutlery and tableware

Foodservice disposables

Food packaging is the largest application segment, accounting for over 60% of the market share. This includes packaging for a wide variety of food items, such as sandwiches, salads, burgers, pizzas, and entrees. Beverage packaging is the second-largest application segment, and it includes packaging for a variety of beverages, such as coffee, tea, soda, and water. Cutlery and tableware includes items such as forks, spoons, knives, plates, and cups. Foodservice disposables include items such as napkins, placemats, and straws.

By region, the foodservice packaging market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market, accounting for over 30% of the global market share. Europe is the second-largest market, followed by Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, driven by the increasing demand for convenience food and the growth of the foodservice industry in the region.

Stay Ahead with Market Intelligence Get Free Sample Copy - https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/22354

The key players in the foodservice packaging market include:

Dart Container Corporation

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Anchor Packaging Inc.

Pactiv LLC

D&W Fine Pack

Gold Plast SPA

Berry Global Group Inc.

Dopla S.p.A.

Smurfit Kappa Group

WestRock Company

Huhtamäki Oyj

New WinCup Holdings, Inc.

Linpac Packaging Ltd

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Others (on request)



These companies offer a wide range of foodservice packaging products, including flexible packaging, rigid packaging, cutlery and tableware, and foodservice disposables.

The foodservice packaging market is facing a number of challenges, such as the rising cost of raw materials, the increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, and the growing competition from online food aggregators. However, the market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for convenience food and the growth of the foodservice industry.

Foodservice Packaging Market Growth Factors

The foodservice packaging market is growing rapidly, driven by a number of factors, including:

Increasing demand for convenience food: The growing popularity of convenience food is one of the key drivers of the foodservice packaging market. Consumers are increasingly demanding convenient and easy-to-eat food options, and foodservice packaging plays a vital role in providing these options.

Growth of online food ordering: The online food ordering market is also growing rapidly, and this is further driving the demand for foodservice packaging. Online food ordering platforms require packaging that can protect food during delivery, and this is creating new opportunities for foodservice packaging manufacturers.

Rising awareness of sustainability issues: Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact of packaging, and they are demanding more sustainable packaging solutions. Foodservice packaging manufacturers are responding to this demand by developing new sustainable packaging solutions, such as compostable and recyclable packaging.

Expanding foodservice industry: The foodservice industry is expanding globally, and this is creating new opportunities for foodservice packaging manufacturers. Emerging markets, such as China and India, are particularly attractive markets for foodservice packaging manufacturers.

For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/22354

Foodservice Packaging Market Challenges

The foodservice packaging market is facing a number of challenges, including:

Rising cost of raw materials: The cost of raw materials, such as plastic, paper, and metal, has been rising in recent years. This is putting pressure on foodservice packaging manufacturers to increase their prices or reduce their margins.

Increasing demand for sustainable packaging solutions: Consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable packaging solutions, such as compostable and recyclable packaging. This is challenging foodservice packaging manufacturers to develop new sustainable packaging solutions that are also affordable and high-performance.

Growing competition from online food aggregators: Online food aggregators, such as Uber Eats and Door Dash, are increasingly offering their own foodservice packaging products. This is increasing competition for traditional foodservice packaging manufacturers.

Stricter government regulations: Governments around the world are implementing stricter regulations on foodservice packaging, such as bans on single-use plastics. This is challenging foodservice packaging manufacturers to adapt their products and operations to meet these new regulations.

Foodservice Packaging Market Opportunities

The foodservice packaging market offers a number of opportunities for businesses that can successfully address the challenges facing the market. Some of the key opportunities in the foodservice packaging market include:

Development of sustainable packaging solutions: As consumers increasingly demand sustainable packaging solutions, there is a significant opportunity for businesses to develop and market new sustainable foodservice packaging products. This includes products made from recycled materials, compostable products, and products that can be reused.

Expansion into emerging markets: The foodservice industry is expanding rapidly in emerging markets, such as China and India. This creates an opportunity for foodservice packaging manufacturers to expand into these markets and tap into the growing demand for foodservice packaging products.

Development of new packaging solutions for online food ordering: The growth of online food ordering is creating new opportunities for foodservice packaging manufacturers to develop new packaging solutions that are specifically designed for food delivery. This includes packaging solutions that can keep food hot or cold during delivery, packaging solutions that are tamper-evident, and packaging solutions that are easy to open and dispose of.

Development of packaging solutions for new food trends: The food industry is constantly evolving, and new food trends are emerging all the time. Foodservice packaging manufacturers can capitalize on these new trends by developing new packaging solutions that are specifically designed for new food products. For example, the growing popularity of plant-based foods is creating an opportunity for foodservice packaging manufacturers to develop new packaging solutions for plant-based food products.



Latest Developments

latest developments in the foodservice packaging market:

New sustainable packaging solutions: Foodservice packaging manufacturers are increasingly developing new sustainable packaging solutions, such as compostable packaging, recyclable packaging, and packaging made from recycled materials. For example, in 2023, Amcor launched a new line of compostable foodservice packaging products made from sugarcane fiber.

Expansion into emerging markets: Foodservice packaging manufacturers are expanding into emerging markets, such as China and India, to tap into the growing demand for foodservice packaging products in these markets. For example, in 2023, WestRock announced that it is expanding its foodservice packaging operations in China.

Development of new packaging solutions for online food ordering: Foodservice packaging manufacturers are developing new packaging solutions that are specifically designed for food delivery. For example, in 2023, Sealed Air launched a new line of foodservice packaging products that are specifically designed for food delivery. These products are designed to keep food hot or cold during delivery and to prevent leaks and spills.

Development of packaging solutions for new food trends: Foodservice packaging manufacturers are developing new packaging solutions for new food trends, such as plant-based foods and ethnic cuisine. For example, in 2023, Elopak launched a new line of foodservice packaging products that are specifically designed for plant-based milk products.

Foodservice Packaging Market Mergers and Acquisition

The foodservice packaging market is witnessing a significant increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in recent years. This is being driven by a number of factors, including the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions, the expanding foodservice industry in emerging markets, and the increasing competition from online food aggregators.

Some notable examples of M&A activity in the foodservice packaging market in recent years include:

2023: Amcor acquires Envases del Plata, a leading producer of foodservice packaging in Argentina.

2023: Bemis acquires Alcan Packaging, a leading producer of foodservice packaging in Europe.

2022: Constantia Flexibles acquires Closure Systems International, a leading producer of foodservice packaging caps and lids.

2021: DS Smith acquires Interstate Container, a leading producer of foodservice packaging in North America.

2021: Elopak acquires Pactiv Evergreen's fresh food packaging business, a leading producer of foodservice packaging for dairy products.

These M&A transactions are helping foodservice packaging manufacturers to expand their geographic footprint, increase their product portfolio, and gain access to new technologies. This is enabling them to better meet the needs of their customers and to compete more effectively in the global foodservice packaging market.

The foodservice packaging market research report answers a number of key questions, including:

What is the current size and value of the foodservice packaging market? What are the key growth drivers and trends in the foodservice packaging market? What are the major challenges facing the foodservice packaging market? What are the key opportunities in the foodservice packaging market? What are the latest developments in the foodservice packaging market? Who are the key players in the foodservice packaging market? What are the mergers and acquisitions trends in the foodservice packaging market? What is the market share of different types of foodservice packaging?

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

LinkedIn | Twitter