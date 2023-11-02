Global Digital Signage Market Set to Flourish, Projected to Reach New Heights by 2028

Chicago, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital signage market is experiencing a remarkable transformation, with a promising outlook for the future. The market, segmented by product, displays, resolution, software, display size, application, and region, is on track to achieve significant growth, with forecasts indicating a robust expansion until 2028.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=513

Digital Signage: A Paradigm Shift in Visual Communication

The digital signage industry, a dynamic sector within the broader realm of visual communication technology, is evolving rapidly to meet the growing demands of businesses and consumers. This technology encompasses a wide array of products and services aimed at displaying multimedia content in an engaging and interactive manner.

Key Insights into the Digital Signage Ecosystem:

Dynamics: The digital signage market dynamics are characterized by increasing adoption across various industries, driven by the need for dynamic content delivery, enhanced customer engagement, and real-time information dissemination.

REQUEST SAMPLE: -

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=513

Product Types: This industry encompasses an array of product types, including video walls, kiosks, billboards, and System-on-chip (SoC) solutions, catering to diverse display requirements and applications.

Displays: Digital signage leverages various display technologies, including LCD, OLED, and Micro-LED, each offering unique advantages in terms of quality, brightness, and energy efficiency.

Resolution: Resolutions such as 4K, 8K, Full HD (FHD), and HD are chosen based on the specific application and content quality requirements.

Software: The software ecosystem is essential for content management and distribution. Edge servers and content management systems play a pivotal role in ensuring seamless and real-time content updates.

Display Size: Diverse display sizes cater to a range of applications, from small-scale interactive kiosks to expansive video walls used for advertising and information dissemination.

Applications: Digital signage finds applications in retail, transportation, hospitality, healthcare, education, and many more, enabling businesses to enhance customer experiences and streamline operations.

Global Forecast and Growth Prospects:

The global digital signage market is poised to achieve remarkable growth over the forecast period, driven by the increasing need for dynamic and visually captivating communication. The market is anticipated to expand across regions, with North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other regions contributing significantly to the growth.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com