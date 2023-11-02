Ohio Internet Exchange (Ohio IX) Achieves New Milestones with Board Elections and Streaming Record

Ohio IX Celebrates Leadership Enhancements and Unprecedented Streaming Heights in Ohio's Digital Landscape

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ohio Internet Exchange (Ohio IX), a key facilitator for inter-network communication, is pleased to announce a series of noteworthy achievements and updates.

Re-election and Addition to the Board:

Leadership continuity remains crucial for sustained growth, and the recent re-elections emphasize this principle. The re-election of esteemed board members: Brent, Rob, Luke, and Nancy has been confirmed. Furthermore, the inclusion of a new board member, Josh Rowe, has been announced. The combined expertise and dedication of these members forecast a promising future for Ohio IX.

Welcoming New Members:

The network is expanding, and new members are being introduced:

• Cloud Propeller - MSP that provides Cloud, Backup, Disaster Recovery and Virtual Desktop solutions.

• Cato Networks- Global SD-WAN & SASE provider.

• Edgio (Edgecast) - Major content distribution and video streaming services platform.

Their affiliation with Ohio IX introduces fresh perspectives and opens doors for collaborative opportunities, solidifying the organization's position as a premier hub for inter-network communication in the region.

Amazon Streaming Breaks Records:

A notable highlight involves the recent record with Amazon Streaming. The highly popular Football on Amazon Streaming reached a new peak, approaching 300Gbps. This significant accomplishment showcases Ohio IX's capability and dedication to offer Ohio networks quicker and more cost-effective access to leading content providers such as Amazon, Apple, Netflix, Valve/Steam, and Microsoft, to name a few.

Immense gratitude is felt for the continued support from members, partners, and the community. With this collaboration, new standards are being set in Ohio's digital ecosystem.

About Ohio IX:

Ohio IX is a neutral Internet exchange point based in Columbus, OH, that provides a range of interconnection services to its members. By exchanging traffic locally, members can improve network performance, reduce latency, and save money on transit costs. Ohio IX is dedicated to fostering the growth of the Internet in Ohio and beyond.

