IN8bio to Present New Positive Data from Phase 1 Trial of INB-100 at 2023 American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting

New data on the completed dose-escalation of this Phase 1 trial highlights promising efficacy of INB-100 in patients with hematologic malignancies; updated data on durability of responses and long-term complete responses (CRs) to be presented.





INB-100 continues to demonstrate a favorable safety profile with no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) and evidence of robust gamma-delta T cell expansion using recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D).

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies, today announced an abstract detailing new, positive data from the Phase 1 investigator-sponsored trial of INB-100 in patients with hematologic malignancies has been selected for poster presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition taking place December 9-12, 2023.

Details for the ASH 2023 presentation are as follows:

Title: INB-100: A Pilot Study of Donor Derived, Ex-Vivo Expanded/Activated Gamma-Delta T Cell (EAGD) Infusion Following Haploidentical Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation and Post-Transplant Cyclophosphamide (PTCy)

Presenter: Joseph McGuirk, DO, The University of Kansas Cancer Center

Abstract #: 4853

Session Name: Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster III

Date and Time: Monday, December 11, 2023, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PDT

Ten patients have been treated, completing the dose-escalation of this Phase 1 trial as of the abstract data cutoff of July 14, 2023. Updated data on safety and efficacy, including CRs and durability of response will be presented in December.

About the INB-100 Phase 1 Trial

The Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT03533816) is a dose-escalation trial of allogeneic derived, gamma-delta T cells from matched related donors that have been expanded and activated ex vivo and administered systemically to patients with hematologic malignancies following hematopoietic bone marrow transplantation (HSCT). The single-institution clinical trial is currently being conducted at The University of Kansas Cancer Center (KUCC). The primary endpoints of this trial are safety and tolerability, and secondary endpoints include rates of GvHD, relapse rate and overall survival.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell product candidates for solid and liquid tumors. Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. IN8bio’s DeltEx platform employs allogeneic, autologous, iPSC and genetically modified approaches to develop cell therapies, designed to effectively identify and eradicate tumor cells.

IN8bio has initiated a Phase 2 trial of INB-400 in glioblastoma (GBM) at multiple centers across the United States and has two ongoing Phase 1 trials in solid and hematological tumors, including INB-200 for GBM and INB-100 for patients with hematologic malignancies undergoing transplantation. IN8bio also has a broad portfolio of preclinical programs focused on addressing other hematological and solid tumor cancers. For more information about IN8bio and its programs, please visit www.IN8bio.com.

Company Contact:

IN8bio, Inc.

Patrick McCall

+ 1 646.600.6GDT (6438)

info@IN8bio.com

Investors & Media:

Argot Partners

IN8bio@argotpartners.com