Blink Charging UK Announces Launch of Advanced Vehicle-to-Grid Charger in UK & Ireland

The EQ 200 is a scalable and bi-directional charging solution with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) capability and can be used as part of smart energy management systems.



London, UK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer, owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced the launch of its advanced EQ 200 charger in the UK and Ireland.

The EQ 200 is one of a new generation of vehicle-to-grid, bi-directional chargers designed to boost the development of an effective EV charging infrastructure and enable the switch from static EV charging to more dynamic and sustainable energy management as grid technology develops.

The EQ 200’s smart features include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and 2G and 4G connectivity, allowing the charger to interact with a full range of load-balancing and intelligent energy management systems, enabling vehicle-to-grid (VTG) and vehicle-to-everything (VTX) capabilities as new systems emerge.

Going forward, these smart features will allow the EQ 200 charger to draw on the energy stored in an electric vehicle’s battery to power other devices in the office or home, charge other EVs, or feed electricity back into the grid. This in turn will help organizations, homeowners, and grid operators to balance energy supply and demand.

The EQ 200 charger’s compact design makes it suitable for workplace and parking operators as well as residential users. The Level 2 (L2) AC charger has been designed for European markets, and is ISO15118- and MID-certified, offering up to 22kW of charging power output.

Miko de Haan, President of Blink Charging Europe, said: “Electric vehicle sales outpaced expectations in the UK last year, accounting for nearly 17% of new registrations. This continued acceleration of EV adoption demands a sophisticated EV charging infrastructure, and we hope to play our part in growing a network of future-capable chargers that supports EV ambitions.”

Alex Calnan, Managing Director, Blink Charging UK, said: “The launch of our grid-ready EQ 200 charger into the UK and Irish markets is an important moment for EV charging. Facilities including car parks, depots and offices now have the option of an advanced solution capable of interacting with smart energy systems.”

Blink UK has more than 2000 chargers in the United Kingdom and Ireland with customers in sectors including local authorities, NHS healthcare trusts, universities, and fleets. Blink Charging UK has ambitious plans to further expand its offerings in the UK and Ireland to include new commercial and home chargers, global network services and apps, and new fleet management tools.

###

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK), a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment, has contracted, sold, or deployed nearly 78,000 charging ports worldwide, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of Blink’s charging locations. Blink’s principal line of products and services includes the Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, EV charging services, and the products and services of recent acquisitions, including SemaConnect, Blue Corner, BlueLA and Envoy. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to half of passenger cars sold in the US by 2030, Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.

For more information, please visit https://blinkcharging.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including those described in Blink Charging’s periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Vitalie Stelea

IR@BlinkCharging.com

+1 (480) 805-8594

Jon Myers

PR@BlinkCharging.com

+1 (786) 706-6709