Việt Nam, RoK promote strategic dialogue mechanism

HÀ NỘI — Foreign Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn on Wednesday hosted First Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chang Ho-jin on his visit to Việt Nam to co-chair the fifth deputy foreign ministerial level strategic dialogue on diplomacy, security and defence between the two countries.

Sơn highlighted the fruitful development of bilateral relations, especially in politics, diplomacy, trade and investment since the two countries upgraded their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2022.

He emphasised the need to foster the role of this dialogue mechanism, suggesting orientations to effectively implement agreements between high-ranking leaders and the two ministries.

Regarding future cooperation orientations, Sơn suggested the two ministries promote delegation exchanges and work together to realise an action plan on the implementation of the Việt Nam-RoK comprehensive strategic partnership.

He called on the RoK to support Việt Nam in improving its maritime law enforcement capability, contribute to programmes to overcome post-war consequences, promote balanced and stable trade cooperation between the two nations, and enhance people-to-people and youth exchange and education cooperation.

Sơn urged the RoK side to expand investment in Việt Nam, particularly in priority areas such as infrastructure development, high-tech electronics and semiconductor manufacturing, and biotechnology.

The Korean official affirmed commitments to effectively implementing the agreements reached between high-ranking leaders of the two countries, as well as cooperation in important areas such as politics, defence-security, trade and investment. He stated that Việt Nam plays a vital role in his country’s foreign policy and the ASEAN-RoK relations.

The two countries should further expand substantive cooperation in areas of economic security, high technology, and other potential areas of cooperation, he said.

The same day, Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Vũ and Ho-jin co-chaired the fifth deputy-ministerial level strategic dialogue on diplomacy, security and defence between Việt Nam and the RoK, during which the two sides discussed strategic issues in the bilateral relationship as well as international and regional matters of common concern.

They acknowledged with pleasure that the bilateral relationship has recorded breakthrough developments over the last 30 years, the political trust has been strengthened, cooperation in various areas become more substantial and the friendship and understanding between the two countries’ people grown deeper.

The two sides agreed to further boost delegation exchanges and high-level meetings, and cooperation in the Party, Government, and parliament channels; intensify defence-security cooperation in line with the potential and framework of the upgraded relationship between the two countries; and launch a maritime dialogue mechanism at the general director level between the two foreign ministries.

The Korean official pledged to further open its market to Việt Nam's key export products and their entry into the supply chains of the Asian nation, towards achieving the goal of lifting two-way trade to US$100 billion, even $150 billion in 2030.

They agreed to continue their effective cooperation in implementing the Korea Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) and the Economic Development Promotion Facility (EDPF) to perform large-scale investment projects in Việt Nam's transportation and urban infrastructure sectors.

Regarding global and regional issues, both officials affirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation to realise a vision of building an international system based on the rule of the law with the UN Charter at its centre. The two side also agreed to boost collaboration at international and regional forums, especially at the UN and within the ASEAN – RoK relations.

Ho-jin said the RoK Foreign Ministry will closely collaborate with its Vietnamese counterpart to seek breakthrough and strategic solutions to promote the development of each country, and strongly and substantively intensify the RoK – Việt Nam comprehensive strategic partnership in the future, thus contributing to peace, stability, and development in the Asia-Pacific and Indian Ocean. — VNS