Vietnamese, Dutch PMs bike to explore Hà Nội's beauty

VIETNAM, November 2 -  

 

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte on Thursday morning made a cycling tour around some streets in Hà Nội as part of the latter’s ongoing visit to Việt Nam.

They pedaled through streets around the UNESCO-recognised Thăng Long Imperial Citadel.

Earlier the same day, following an official welcome ceremony for Rutte, the two PMs held talks.

They are scheduled to witness the signing of cooperation documents and attend economic forums to concretise cooperation agreements between the two countries on this occasion.

The visit, which is taking place as Việt Nam and the Netherlands are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1973-2023), is the third by the Dutch PM to Vietnam since he took office in 2010, following PM Chính's visit to the Netherlands nine months ago.

Rutte reiterated that the Netherlands attaches importance to its relationship with Việt Nam, and wishes to promote cooperation with the Southeast Asian nation across spheres. — VNS

 

 

