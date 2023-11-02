BioAdaptives Takes Aim at Safe Pain Management with All-Natural Supplement





Company’s PluriPainⓇ supplement delivers fast-acting natural pain relief

The World Institute of Pain concluded its 12th World Congress in Turkey this week

An estimated 1.5 billion people worldwide are living with chronic pain

LAS VEGAS, NV, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a leading formulator and distributor of innovative, all-natural dietary supplements, discusses its safe, popular PluriPainⓇ pain relief supplement as the World Institute of Pain concludes its 12th World Congress in Antalya, Turkey this week.

Chronic pain affects an estimated 1.5 billion people around the world and, in the United States alone, four billion workdays are lost to pain each year, at a cost of $55 billion in lost productivity. According to the World Health Organization, those living with persistent pain are four times more likely to suffer from depression or anxiety than those without pain.

Edward Jacobs, M.D., CEO BioAdaptives, Inc., said, “Pain is a significant healthcare crisis in the United States. It can be overwhelming and isolating for sufferers and impacts almost every part of life for patients and their loved ones.

“Opioid use disorder now affects 16 million individuals worldwide, underscoring the importance of safe pain management options. The world’s leading experts in pain management continue to strive for safe treatment alternatives, and will present the latest research at the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA) conference later this month.

“BioAdaptives’ PluriPainⓇ supplement is plant-based and non-addictive, with anti-inflammatory properties designed to reduce pain. Its key ingredients include phycocyanin, which is a powerful COX2 inhibitor, hyaluronic acid, which facilitates wound repair and provides natural lubrication for smooth joint function, and methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) which has been shown to block peripheral nerve conductance, which is believed to be a mechanism of pain relief.”

The global pain management market was valued at $4.8 billion in 2021 and is projected to rise to $8.33 billion by 2030 , at a CAGR of 6.5%.

BioAdaptives’ drug-free products are formulated to aid in breathing, pain relief, immune defense, cognition, focus, fatigue reduction, sleep, healing, anti-aging and more.

About PluriPainⓇ

PluriPainⓇ is a safe, all-natural pain relief supplement formula developed to manage aching joints, sore back and other pains. It is fast acting and provides consistent relief that lasts all day. PluriPainⓇ is made from superior quality, natural ingredients including turmeric, magnesium, hyaluronic acid, AstraginⓇ, bromelain, phycocyanin, zinc, Boswellia serrata and MSM, which occurs naturally in green vegetables. PluriPainⓇ is gentle enough to be taken once a day without the unwanted side effects of many pain relief medications.

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. develops and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity, and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness, and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best sources around the world and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. BioAdaptives’ current product line includes PrimiLungs™, PluriPain®, SleepEZ™, MindnMemory™ and Cell Rejuven™ for humans. The Company’s products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. BioAdaptives’ wholly owned subsidiary, LiveStock Impact, Inc markets Canine Regen All In One™, Equine All In One™ and Equine All In One Plus™ for dogs and horses. LiveStock Impact, Inc is also positioned to develop and market botanical drugs.

BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

