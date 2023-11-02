Assure Holdings Granted Extension by Nasdaq to Regain Compliance with the Stockholders’ Equity Continued Listing Requirement

DENVER, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”) and remote neurology services, today announced that it received notice from the Staff of the Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Staff has determined to grant the Company an extension of time to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5550(b) (the “Rule”). The Rule requires a minimum $2,500,000 stockholders’ equity, $35,000,000 market value of listed securities, or $500,000 net income from continuing operations (the “Equity Requirement”).



As previously announced, on August 16, 2023, the Company received notice from the Staff that the Company no longer satisfies the $2.5 million stockholders’ equity requirement for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market, or the alternatives to that requirement - a $35 million market value of listed securities or $500,000 in net income in the most recent fiscal year or two of the last three fiscal years. The Company was provided 45 calendar days, or until October 2, 2023 to submit a plan to the Staff to regain compliance with the Equity Requirement.

On October 2, 2023, the Company submitted its plan of compliance to the Staff. On November 1, 2023, the Staff provided notice to the Company that the Staff had granted an extension until January 22, 2024 to complete certain key steps of the Company’s compliance plan and, assuming those steps are complete on or before January 22, 2024, the Company must demonstrate compliance upon filing its periodic report for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

If the Company fails to evidence compliance upon filing its periodic report for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, with the SEC and Nasdaq, the Company may be subject to delisting. In the event the Company does not satisfy these terms, Staff will provide written notification that its securities will be delisted. At that time, the Company may appeal Staff’s determination to a Hearings Panel.

The Company's Common Stock continues to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “IONM”.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients’ neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure’s mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the Company’s expectation that it will be able to complete the steps in its compliance plan and the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Equity Requirement and to continue to meet the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq, and other similar statements. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include risks regarding our patient volume or cases not growing as expected, or decreasing, which could impact revenue and profitability; unfavorable economic conditions could have an adverse effect on our business; risks related to increased leverage resulting from incurring additional debt; the policies of health insurance carriers may affect the amount of revenue we receive; our ability to successfully market and sell our products and services; we may be subject to competition and technological risk which may impact the price and amount of services we can sell and the nature of services we can provide; regulatory changes that are unfavorable in the states where our operations are conducted or concentrated; our ability to comply and the cost of compliance with extensive existing regulation and any changes or amendments thereto; changes within the medical industry and third-party reimbursement policies and our estimates of associated timing and costs with the same; our ability to adequately forecast expansion and the Company’s management of anticipated growth; and risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K filed on March 31, 2023, and with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profiles on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Investor Contact

Brett Maas, Managing Principal, Hayden IR

ionm@haydenir.com

(646) 536-7331



