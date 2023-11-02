Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,797 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,520 in the last 365 days.

Lifetime Brands to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 9, 2023

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, will release its third quarter financial results at 7:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

The Company has scheduled a conference call for 11:00 a.m., at which time Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Larry Winoker will discuss the Company's financial results and will be available to answer investor questions.

The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 524-8416 or +1 (412) 902-1028 (International). A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=karwksyB

For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available.

Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew® and Year & Day®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

The Company’s corporate website is www.lifetimebrands.com.

Contacts:

Lifetime Brands, Inc.
Larry Winoker, Chief Financial Officer
516-203-3590
investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com

OR

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Ed Trissel / T.J. O'Sullivan / Carly King
212-355-4449


Primary Logo

You just read:

Lifetime Brands to Report Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, November 9, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more