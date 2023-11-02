WSJ. Magazine Celebrates 13th Annual Innovator Awards

The luxury lifestyle magazine’s 2023 Innovator Awards honor the year’s groundbreaking talents with exclusive awards ceremony in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSJ. Magazine hosted its 13th annual Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City last night. The intimate, star-studded gala celebrated the year’s seven trailblazing award winners in recognition of outstanding cultural achievement in their respective fields.



Selected by WSJ. Magazine editors, the pioneering talents, each of whom is featured on a cover of the magazine’s highly anticipated November Issue, include: Ed Ruscha (Art), Jerry Lorenzo for Fear of God (Fashion), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Entertainment), Kylie Jenner (Brand), Martin Scorsese (Film), SZA (Music) and Walter Hood (Design).

“This year’s Innovators issue is especially meaningful to me—a pivotal moment in my first year at the helm,” said WSJ. Magazine Editor in Chief Sarah Ball. “Celebrating this incredible lineup has been deeply gratifying over the last few weeks, and it all culminated in last night’s gala. I’m still buzzing from the energy in the room at MoMA as we toasted these remarkable individuals.”

“WSJ. Magazine’s annual Innovators issue has flourished into one of the most highly anticipated occasions of the year,” said Omblyne Pelier, publisher of WSJ. Magazine. “Last night’s event marked our most commercially successful to date, underscoring the prestigious nature of this annual accolade and our remarkable Innovators, who are genuine trailblazers in their industries. We appreciate the support of our sponsors, Harry Winston, Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, Rémy Martin, Roche Bobois and La Mer, who made this extraordinary celebration possible.”

WSJ. Magazine’s November issue will be available in print in the U.S. on Saturday, November 11.

Presenting sponsors of this year’s program were Harry Winston, Inc., Hyundai Motor America, Montblanc, Rémy Martin and Roche Bobois.

2023 Honorees and Presenters

Art / Ed Ruscha The artist paints words like “oof” and uses unconventional materials like gunpowder and chocolate to capture an ever-changing world. Presenter: Carl Bernstein

Brand / Kylie Jenner The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is expanding her empire with the launch of a new clothing line. Presenter: Haider Ackermann

Design / Walter Hood The landscape architect, who staked his career on the idea that public spaces should confront uncomfortable truths, has unveiled his most ambitious project yet. Presenter: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Entertainment / Julia Louis-Dreyfus The comedian, famous for Seinfeld and Veep, knows that laughter really is the best medicine. Presenter: Molly Gordon

Fashion / Fear of God With his Los Angeles–based label, Jerry Lorenzo has bucked business wisdom to build a homegrown brand that’s staring down the European behemoths. Presenter: Marc Jacobs

Film / Martin Scorsese The Oscar winner is widely regarded as one of the greatest living filmmakers. He still sees himself as a student. Presenter: Timothée Chalamet

Music / SZA With her genre-blending sound, the singer has dominated the Billboard charts, won a Grammy, sold out arenas and earned a reputation for brash honesty. Presenter: Trevor Noah



About WSJ. Magazine’s Innovator Awards

Launched in 2011, WSJ. Magazine’s annual Innovators Issue and Awards honors the year’s groundbreaking visionaries from a range of disciplines, including fashion, film, art, entertainment, design, music and more. As an annual event, Innovators has blossomed into one of The Wall Street Journal’s signature franchises; the combination of special-edition print issue, red-carpet gala and multiple digital extensions reaches WSJ.’s largest global audience every year. As an expression of editorial mission, it encapsulates everything readers have come to expect from the award-winning magazine: a gathering of ambitious, forward-looking minds whose originality has led to meaningful change and offers inspiration to others. https://innovators.wsj.com

About WSJ. Magazine

WSJ. is The Wall Street Journal’s award-winning luxury lifestyle magazine. From the print publication to its digital-first Style News desk, WSJ. invites readers into an exciting conversation about the latest in fashion, entertainment, design, art, technology, travel and more, with exclusive access to the ideas and talents shaping contemporary culture.

About The Wall Street Journal

​​The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, podcasts and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports and health. It holds 39 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Wall Street Journal is published by Dow Jones, a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

