Backblaze Improves Performance with Breakthrough Storage Cloud Innovation

Small file uploads now faster than AWS S3, increasing savings and security and decreasing workloads for customers

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud, today announced a new innovation on data upload technology it calls “shard stash,” which delivers significantly improved upload speeds with small file uploads up to 30% faster than AWS S3.



The increased speeds benefit all Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage customers, especially those who rely on small file uploads (1MB or less) which are common in many use cases including backup and archive workflows. Many data protection software providers split data into smaller, fixed-size blocks for upload to cloud storage, meaning users can expect to see significantly faster upload speeds for smaller files without any change to durability, availability, or pricing.

“ Veeam® is dedicated to working alongside our partners to innovate and create a united front against cyber threats and attacks. The new performance improvements released by Backblaze for B2 Cloud Storage furthers our mission to provide radical resilience to our joint customers,” said Andreas Neufert, Vice President of Product Management, Alliances, at Veeam.

Specific benefits of the performance upgrades include:

Secures data in offsite backup faster

Frees up time for IT administrators to work on other projects

Decreases congestion on network bandwidth



“Backblaze’s pioneering approach delivers cloud storage at 1/5th the price versus legacy vendors, and our latest innovation maintains those savings while delivering 10-30% faster performance versus AWS depending on the file size,” said Gleb Budman, Backblaze CEO and Chairperson of the Board. “Bringing this performance upgrade to our customers means they have more time and budget to put toward fueling their organizations’ success.”

The “shard stash” performance improvements combine economy and performance by leveraging the speed of solid state drives (SSD) to quickly ingest short-term copies of new data (the shard stash) while hard disk drive (HDD) ingest copies it for long-term storage. The new technology has been fully rolled out to Backblaze’s global data regions. These are the latest in a series of upgrades announced by the company, with additional B2 Cloud Storage download performance enhancements planned over the coming months.

These speed improvement claims were validated through a rigorous testing methodology which is explained in detail along with more information about the performance improvements and implementation on the company’s blog .

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, back up and archive data, and more. With over three billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com .