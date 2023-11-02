Scilex Holding Company Announces New Data From Deeper Skin Penetration Studies to Support SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, a Triple Strength Formulation of ZTlido®, in Treatment of Musculoskeletal Pain Disorders

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scilex Holding Company (Nasdaq: SCLX, “Scilex” or “Company”), an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain, today announced a peer-review publication which contains results of skin penetration studies conducted at the Institute for Biomedical Research and Technologies, Graz, Austria. A set of studies assessed drug delivery from SP-103, ZTlido and control (Pennsaid®, 2% diclofenac) using open flow microperfusion. Interstitial fluid from the dermis, subcutaneous adipose tissue, and muscle was continuously sampled to assess drug penetration in all tissue layers. Ex vivo and in vivo experiments showed a higher diffusive transport of lidocaine compared to diclofenac. The data showed a clear contribution of diffusive transport to lidocaine concentration, with SP-103 resulting in a significantly higher lidocaine concentration in muscle tissue than commercially available ZTlido (p = 0.008). The Company believes that these results indicate that SP-103 is highly effective in delivering lidocaine into muscle tissue in areas of localized pain for the treatment of musculoskeletal pain disorders.



Results of these studies were presented at the annual meeting of American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists (AAPS 2023 PHARMSCI 360), in Orlando, Florida on October 23, 2023; and published in the peer-reviewed journal Pharmaceutics by Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI).

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/026e55c0-a98d-48b8-83b9-688d2a397f82

“We have developed SP-103 to deliver a triple strength formulation of lidocaine per given area of skin covered by the Topical Delivery System. Current results of skin penetration studies for the first time had demonstrated uptake of lidocaine by muscle tissue via a passive diffusion through the skin. This data supports our supposition that a higher dose strength product may be very useful in expanding the indication beyond peripheral neuropathic pain (Post-Herpetic Neuralgia), to other types of pain, including nociceptive musculoskeletal pain, like non-radicular neck and low back pain. We are very excited about these results supporting our clinical development plans,” said Dmitri Lissin, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Scilex.

About Scilex Holding Company

Scilex Holding Company is an innovative revenue-generating company focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing non-opioid pain management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Scilex is uncompromising in its focus to become the global pain management leader committed to social, environmental, economic, and ethical principles to responsibly develop pharmaceutical products to maximize quality of life. Results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXATM, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. Scilex participated in the type C meeting for purposes of pre-NDA discussion with the FDA and reached agreement on a path forward to file an NDA for SP-102 (SEMDEXATM) in Lumbosacral Radicular Pain (Sciatica) with the FDA. Scilex targets indications with high unmet needs and large market opportunities with non-opioid therapies for the treatment of patients with moderate to severe pain. Scilex launched its first commercial product ZTlido® in October 2018, in-licensed a commercial product Gloperba® in June 2022, and launched its third FDA-approved product ElyxybTM in April 2023. It is also developing its late-stage pipeline, which includes a pivotal Phase 3 candidate, and one Phase 2 and one Phase 1 candidate. Its commercial product, ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8%, or ZTlido®, is a prescription lidocaine topical product approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the relief of pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain. Scilex in-licensed the exclusive right to commercialize Gloperba® (colchicine USP) oral solution, an FDA-approved prophylactic treatment for painful gout flares in adults, in the U.S. Scilex in-licensed the exclusive rights to commercialize ElyxybTM (celecoxib oral solution) in the U.S. and Canada, the only FDA-approved ready-to-use oral solution for the acute treatment of migraine, with or without aura, in adults. Scilex launched ElyxybTM in April 2023, and is planning to commercialize Gloperba® by 2024, and is well-positioned to market and distribute those products. Scilex’s three product candidates are SP-102 (injectable dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel product containing 10 mg dexamethasone), or SEMDEXA™, a Phase 3, novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, with FDA Fast Track status; SP-103 (lidocaine topical system) 5.4%, a Phase 2 study, triple-strength formulation of ZTlido®, for the treatment of chronic neck pain, with FDA Fast Track status. We received our SP-103 Phase 2 top-line results in August 2023 and the trial achieved its objectives characterizing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy of SP-103 in acute low back pain associated with muscle spasms. SP-103 was safe and well-tolerated. Increase of lidocaine load in topical system by three times, compared with approved ZTlido, 5.4% vs. 1.8%, did not result in signs of systemic toxicity or increased application site reactions with daily applications over one month treatment. We will continue to analyze the SP-103 Phase 2 trial data along with a recently completed investigator study of ZTlido in patients with chronic neck pain which also has showed promising top-line efficacy and safety results. Scilex is planning to initiate Phase 2/3 trial in chronic neck pain in 2024; and SP-104, 4.5 mg Delayed Burst Release Low Dose Naltrexone Hydrochloride (DBR-LDN) Capsule, for the treatment of chronic pain, fibromyalgia that has completed multiple Phase 1 trial programs and is expected to initiate Phase 2 trials in 2024.

Scilex Holding Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements made for and during any presentation or meeting concerning the matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements related to Scilex and its subsidiaries under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential for SP-103 to be a highly effective treatment for musculoskeletal pain disorders, Scilex’s belief that SP-103 may be useful in expanding the indication beyond peripheral neuropathic pain to other types of pain, Scilex’s plans to initiate a Phase 2/3 trial in chronic neck pain in 2024 and plans to initiate Phase 2 trials in 2024 for SP-104, Scilex’s belief that it is well positioned to continue its growth over the next several years, Scilex’s long-term objectives and commercialization plans, Scilex’s potential to attract new capital, future opportunities for Scilex, Scilex’s future business strategies, the expected cash resources of Scilex and the expected uses thereof; Scilex’s current and prospective product candidates, planned clinical trials and preclinical activities and potential product approvals, as well as the potential for market acceptance of any approved products and the related market opportunity; statements regarding ZTlido®, Gloperba®, ELYXYB®, SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), SP-103 or SP-104, if approved by the FDA; Scilex’s development and commercialization plans; and Scilex’s products, technologies and prospects.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause Scilex’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the unpredictability of trading markets and whether a market will be established for Scilex’s common stock; general economic, political and business conditions; risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; the risk that the potential product candidates that Scilex develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; risks relating to uncertainty regarding the regulatory pathway for Scilex’s product candidates; the risk that Scilex will be unable to successfully market or gain market acceptance of its product candidates; the risk that Scilex’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients or successfully commercialized; the risk that Scilex has overestimated the size of the target patient population, their willingness to try new therapies and the willingness of physicians to prescribe these therapies; risks that the outcome of the trials for SP-102, SP-103 or SP-104 may not be successful; risks that the prior results of the clinical trials of SP-102 (SEMDEXA™), SP-103 or SP-104 may not be replicated; regulatory and intellectual property risks; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time and other risks set forth in Scilex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and Scilex undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as may be required by law.

