Jonathan Goldsmith, The Actor Who Portrayed the Most Interesting Man in the World, Joins Vermont's Village Garage Distillery as Chief Storytelling Officer

BENNINGTON, Vt., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Garage , a Bennington, Vermont distillery, is thrilled to announce a partnership with their neighbor and fellow spirits enthusiast Jonathan Goldsmith, the actor best known for his role as the “Most Interesting Man in the World.” As Village Garage Distillery's Chief Storytelling Officer (CSO), Jonathan is back to write his next chapter. He’ll continue to build the Village Garage Distillery legacy, all while encouraging whiskey drinkers to create their own stories worthy of local Vermont legends like Ethan Allen and the Green Mountain Boys.

“Fellow Vermonter Robert Frost said, ‘Good fences make good neighbors.’ Well, great whiskey makes better neighbors,” says Jonathan. “From the moment I walked into Village Garage, I knew they had bottled the very reason I live in Vermont. It’s an incredibly well-crafted product that lacks pretension. The liquid, the people and the story are genuine and unique. It’s elevated yet down to Earth. I feel good there. So I’m inviting friends I know and friends I don’t to share this with me.”

As VGD’s Chief Storytelling Officer, Jonathan will tell the tales of the brand by creating a whole new world of content in online video, audio, and more. To do so, he and Village Garage Distillery are partnering with advertising leaders who helped create the “Most Interesting Man” legacy. Jonathan will also be in charge of helping the brand and patrons alike create new stories through appearances, hosting events, and joining local and nationally recognized artists onstage, around bonfires, and more. Jonathan is excited to return to the drinks industry and create his next chapter as he pursues the finer things.

In the classic “a guy walks into a bar” scenario, Jonathan quite literally walked into Village Garage Distillery in 2022 where he met co-founder Glen Sauer, a man with quite a few intriguing stories of his own. “Jonathan was here for a philanthropic event, and I kept looking and going, ‘Hey, that guy - he’s the guy!’” says Glen. “I went over and introduced myself, and we started talking. About Vermont. Philanthropy. Whiskey. A lot of other stuff. An hour and a half later, we said a really awkward goodbye with me wondering whether we should hug or handshake, and then the gears started turning. The rest? It’s a whole story…”

The story of Village Garage Distillery began on Christmas Eve 2018, when Glen and co-founder Matt Cushman discovered they shared a lifelong dream to build and operate a distillery. But, they needed a location. Glen knew that the former garage for Bennington’s Highway Department, locally known as the “village garage,” was up for sale, and the story grew (with many amusing twists and turns) from there. Today, Village Garage Distillery produces bourbon, rye, smoked maple whiskey (Bonfire), vodka, and gin.

“We make spirits for people to interact with each other,” says Glen. “We want people to like and share again in real time, without a screen between them, without the abbreviations and without pushing buttons. Well, sometimes we push each other buttons. But that’s also what whiskey is for.”

ABOUT JONATHAN GOLDSMITH

Jonathan Goldsmith worked as an actor on New York stages and on Hollywood screens for nearly 50 years before landing a role as the advertising non-spokesperson “The Most Interesting Man in the World.” He has appeared in films with John Wayne, made over 300 appearances in television shows like Charlie’s Angels, the A-Team, T.J. Hooker, and more. Along the way he was an entrepreneur, a Caribbean island sailor, Judy Garland’s date, and so, so much more. Jonathan moved to Vermont with his wife Barbara in 2012. When he’s not getting to know the neighbors, he enjoys fishing, friends and family.

ABOUT VILLAGE GARAGE DISTILLERY

Inspired by the lands their families have farmed for over eight generations, Bennington, Vermont natives Matt Cushman and Glen Sauer started Village Garage Distillery in 2018. Its first products were offered in Vermont in August 2021, and the tasting room and tour experience opened in March of 2022. Head Distiller Ryan Scheswohl is redefining Green Mountain-made spirits by using local grains and water to produce Village Bourbon, Village Vodka, Village Bonfire, Village Rye, and Village House Gin. Village Garage spirits are available in New York, parts of New England, and ship to 41 states . Learn more about Village Garage Distillery at villagegarage.com and on Instagram .

