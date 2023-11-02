Sana Biotechnology Announces Five Presentations at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced that five abstracts will have poster presentations at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting to be held December 9-12, 2023 in San Diego, CA.



Details of the poster presentations are as follows: Title: Hypoimmune, Allogeneic CD22-Directed CAR T Cells That Evade Innate and Adaptive Immune Rejection for the Treatment of Large B Cell Lymphoma Patients That Are Relapsed/Refractory to CD19-Directed CAR T Cell Therapy Abstract Number: 3437 Session Name: 703. Cellular Immunotherapies: Basic and Translational: Poster II Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023 Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H Title: Efficient and Specific In Vivo Genetic Engineering of Human Hematopoietic Stem Progenitor Cells without Selective Conditioning Abstract Number: 2252 Session Name: 801. Gene Therapies: Poster I Session Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023 Presentation Time: 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H Title: Development of a Novel, Allogeneic GPRC5D-Directed CAR for Treatment of Multiple Myeloma Patients Abstract Number: 3290 Session Name: 651. Multiple Myeloma and Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Basic and Translational: Poster II Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023 Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H Title: In Vitro and In Vivo Specificity and Biodistribution of a Novel CD8-Targeted Fusosome Abstract Number: 3630 Session Name: 801. Gene Therapies: Poster II Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023 Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H Title: Feasibility of Extracorporeal Delivery of Fusosomes to Generate CAR T Cells In Vivo Abstract Number: 3631 Session Name: 801. Gene Therapies: Poster II Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023 Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H



Full abstracts are available for online viewing via the ASH Annual Meeting website at Hematology.org.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the Company’s vision; expectations for the Company’s participation at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting; and expectations for the Company’s presentations at such meeting, including the content of such presentations. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as economic, market and social disruptions. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company’s actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s SEC reports, including but not limited to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated August 3, 2023. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations & Media:

Nicole Keith

investor.relations@sana.com

media@sana.com



