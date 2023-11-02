New BOXX Workstation Powered by AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 7000 WX-Series

Purpose-Built to Accelerate Professional Creative Workflows, the New Liquid-Cooled APEXX T4 PRO Features up to 96 Processor Cores and Four GPUs

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today introduced APEXX T4 PRO, a workstation featuring new, AMD Ryzen™ Threadripper™ PRO 7000 WX- Series processors. The most powerful AMD platform ever, Ryzen Threadripper PRO delivers state-of-the-art performance for a variety of creative industries.

“The new AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000-WX Series provides an outstanding platform for APEXX T4 PRO,” said BOXX founder and VP of Engineering Tim Lawrence. “The number of processing cores and innovative features, optimized by BOXX liquid cooling which is essential for high performance CPUs, will empower VFX artists, animators, motion media editors, architects, engineers, and data scientists, to create faster than ever before.”

With support for up to 128 PCIe® Gen5 lanes and a boost of 5.3GHz, “Zen 4” AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors give APEXX T4 PRO unprecedented, multi-processing power for demanding 3D content creation workflows. Whether rendering complex 3D scenes, powering simulation, quickly rebuilding assemblies, or enabling AI training and inference, AMD's latest CPU series offering (up to 96 cores) allows APEXX T4 PRO users to experience full-spectrum compute capability rivalling competing dual-socket systems.

The new BOXX workstation also supports up to four, professional-grade GPUs: AMD® Radeon Pro™ or NVIDIA® RTX™ 5000 Ada generation architecture. Additional features include multiple hard drive options, up to 2TB of system memory, IPMI for remote system management, and state-of-the-art liquid cooling to optimize system performance. With APEXX T4 PRO, BOXX is the only workstation manufacturer to offer a liquid-cooled Threadripper PRO-based system. Highly configurable, APEXX T4 PRO delivers outstanding performance for applications like Autodesk® 3ds Max®, Maya®, and Revit, as well as SOLIDWORKS, Avid®, Adobe Creative Cloud, DaVinci Resolve, Cinema 4D, V-Ray, KeyShot, Blender, and Unreal Engine.

In addition to the APEXX T4 PRO, BOXX brings AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7000 WX-Series processors to the data center, mobile rack, or OB truck with RAXX T3 PRO, a rack-mounted platform featuring ample memory and up to four GPUs. RAXX T3 PRO is purpose-built to power film editing, virtual reality, broadcast, and other complex production workflows.

“With BOXX Threadripper PRO-based systems, you’ll work faster and more efficiently, accelerate renders, enjoy more time for iterations, and never miss a deadline,” said BOXX CEO Wes Breyfogle. “APEXX T4 PRO and RAXX T3 PRO offer a new standard of workstation performance.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX T4 PRO and RAXX T3 PRO, contact BOXX at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors, BOXX solutions, finance options, and how to contact worldwide BOXX resellers by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, data science, and more. For 27 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

AMD, Ryzen, Threadripper PRO, Radeon, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

John Vondrak BOXX Technologies 5128523326 jvondrak@boxx.com