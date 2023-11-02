Noname Security Announces New Research Indicating a Surge in API Security Incidents Affecting the Government and Public Sector

Research Reveals Confidence in API Security Tools is High (96%), Yet 77% of Public Sector Organizations Have Experienced a Security Incident in the Last Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , provider of the most complete API security platform, today released "Noname Security’s Viewpoint on the Government and Public Sector" as a follow-up report to its annual API security report, “ The API Security Disconnect 2023 .” This new research revealed that across the public sector, there is a major disconnect between confidence in API security (96%) and the number of organizations (77%) that experienced a security incident in 2023. These organizations manage and store highly regulated and confidential personally identifiable information (PII) relating to healthcare, finances, employment, and more, putting citizens at risk when an incident occurs.



“When it comes to API security, we continue to see a major disconnect between what security professionals believe to be true and what they actually experience,” said Dean Phillips, Executive Director of Public Sector Programs at Noname Security. “An API security incident in the public sector has the potential to impact every citizen. The government and highly regulated industries have unique security needs, and it is imperative for the public sector to be equipped with the right tools to prevent a devastating cyber attack and, ultimately, protect national security.”

Based on a survey of 112 government and public sector professionals, “Noname Security’s Viewpoint on the Government and Public Sector” recent research revealed the following key findings:

Nearly 90% of government and public sector respondents say that API security is more of a priority now than it was 12 months ago

More than half (59%) of respondents shared that they suffered loss of customer goodwill and churned accounts

Additionally, 47% of respondents reported a loss of productivity, 44% cited they incurred fees to remediate the problem, and 43% said the cost of fines from regulators was an unwelcome impact

API gateways are a top attack vector (24%), followed by network firewall attacks (21%) in second place, followed by authorization vulnerabilities (17%) in third place

As the report highlights, government agencies and the public sector identified API security as a priority for protecting citizen’s data and services. Additionally, API security can be a critical factor in maintaining regulatory compliance. API security platforms are now a critical piece of the puzzle with 72% of government and public sector respondents saying that their API security platform partner helps them to maintain regulatory compliance.

“Securing APIs used by the government and public sector is a matter of public safety. Knowing that it’s a priority for the overwhelming number of respondents is a step in the right direction as we look to eliminate API related cyber attacks.” continued Phillips.

Earlier this year, Noname Security announced the Public Sector’s Hardened Virtual Appliance making the API security platform available to the U.S. Federal Government, highly regulated industry customers, and FedRAMP-authorized vendors. The appliance is the first of its kind in the comprehensive API security space and is designed to deliver a drop-in, secure, and scalable system for discovering, monitoring, and protecting mission-critical APIs and data.

To learn more about Noname Security or read “Noname Security’s Viewpoint on the Government and Public Sector'” report, please click here .

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Discovery, Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in London.

Methodology

Noname Security commissioned independent research organization, Opinion Matters, to undertake the second API Disconnect Survey in June 2023. 631 senior cybersecurity professionals in the UK and USA were surveyed from across a variety of enterprise organizations in six key vertical market sectors: financial services, retail and eCommerce, healthcare, government and public sector, manufacturing, and energy and utilities.