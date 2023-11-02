RENNOVA HEALTH, INC. ANNOUNCES THE OPENING OF ITS NONRESIDENTIAL OFFICE-BASED OPIATE TREATMENT FACILITY

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rennova Health, Inc. (OTC: RNVA) is pleased to announce that its behavioral health services subsidiary, Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc. (“Myrtle”), has opened a Nonresidential Office-Based Opiate Treatment Facility (“OBOT”). The facility began accepting patients on November 1, 2023 and is located adjacent to Myrtle’s alcohol and drug treatment facility in Oneida, Tennessee.



“We are delighted to further develop our Myrtle strategy,” said Robert Merritt, the Chief Executive Officer of Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc. “The addition of this licensed OBOT service to our recently opened behavioral health facility for alcohol and drug treatment provides an invaluable service to the rural communities we serve, and is consistent with our plans to provide the best possible treatment at our facilities. In addition, the opening of the OBOT supplements the existing residential rehabilitation and detoxification services offered at the facility.”

“We are excited to see the continued development of Myrtle,” stated Seamus Lagan, Chief Executive Officer of Rennova Health, Inc. “Our recently opened behavioral health facility has been well received in the community and adding complementary services is consistent with our business model to increase our current rural healthcare services offerings. This new OBOT is an excellent use of available space at our Big South Fork Medical Center campus and is expected to increase net revenues and profits for the Company. We continue to consider our options to expand our Myrtle-operated businesses.”

Information on Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc. can be found at www.myrtlerecoverycenters.com

About Rennova Health, Inc.

Rennova Health, Inc. (“Rennova,”) is a provider of health care services. The Company owns one operating hospital in Oneida, Tennessee known as Big South Fork Medical Center, a hospital located in Jamestown, Tennessee that it plans to reopen, a rural clinic in Kentucky, an alcohol and drug treatment facility and OBOT operated by Myrtle Recovery Centers, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.rennovahealth.com

