Keros Therapeutics to Present at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

LEXINGTON, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (“Keros”) (Nasdaq: KROS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta (“TGF-ß”) family of proteins, today announced that five abstracts will be presented from its hematology program at the 65th American Society of Hematology (“ASH”) Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held in person and virtually from December 9 through 12, 2023. Keros will be presenting additional results from its two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of KER-050, one in patients with very low-, low-, or intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (“MDS”) and one in patients with myelofibrosis.



The following abstracts were posted to the ASH website on November 2, 2023, 9:00 a.m. Eastern time.

Clinical Presentations

“Durable Clinical Benefit with KER-050 treatment: Findings From an Ongoing Phase 2 Study in Participants with Lower-Risk MDS”

Publication Number: 196

Session Name: 637. MDS Clinical and Epidemiological: Treatment Options and Decision making in Low Risk MDS

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Pacific time

“Modulation of TGF-β Superfamily Signaling By KER-050 Demonstrated Potential to Treat Myelofibrosis and Mitigate Ruxolitinib-Associated Cytopenia”

Publication Number: 3185

Session Name: 634. Myeloproliferative Syndromes: Clinical and Epidemiological: Poster II

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Pacific time

“KER-050 Treatment Reduced Iron Overload and Increased Bone Specific Alkaline Phosphatase in Participants with Lower-Risk MDS Supporting Potential to Restore Balance to the Osteohematopoietic Niche”

Publication Number: 1089

Session Name: 102. Iron Homeostasis and Biology

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Pacific time

Preclinical Presentations

“RKER-050, A Modified Activin Receptor Type IIA Ligand Trap, Promoted Erythropoiesis in a Murine Model of Myelofibrosis”

Publication Number: 4524

Session Name: 631. Myeloproliferative Syndromes and Chronic Myeloid Leukemia: Basic and Translational: Poster III

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Pacific time

“RKER-216 Reversed Microcytic Anemia in a Mouse Model of Iron Refractory Iron Deficiency Anemia”

Publication Number: 2466

Session Name: 102. Iron Homeostasis and Biology: Poster II

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Pacific time

About KER-050

Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered ligand trap comprised of a modified ligand-binding domain of the TGF-ß receptor known as activin receptor type IIA that is fused to the portion of the human antibody known as the Fc domain. KER-050 is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with myelofibrosis.

About Keros Therapeutics, Inc.

Keros is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat a wide range of patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the TGF-ß family of proteins. We are a leader in understanding the role of the TGF-ß family of proteins, which are master regulators of the growth, repair and maintenance of blood cells and a number of tissues, including bone, skeletal muscle, adipose and heart tissue. By leveraging this understanding, we have discovered and are developing large and small molecules that have the potential to provide meaningful and potentially disease-modifying benefit to patients. Keros’ lead protein therapeutic product candidate, KER-050, is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia, in patients with MDS and in patients with myelofibrosis. Keros’ lead small molecule product candidate, KER-047, is being developed for the treatment of functional iron deficiency. Keros’ third product candidate, KER-012, is being developed for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders. Keros’ fourth product candidate, KER-065, is being developed for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, with an initial focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

