Edge Marketing Wins Two Prestigious MarCom Awards

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edge Marketing, Inc. (formerly Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing), a Minneapolis-based public relations and marketing firm serving the needs of organizations in the legal and accounting industries, has been named a gold winner in two categories of the prestigious MarCom Awards.



The agency was named a gold winner for a company launch publicity campaign in the categories of strategic communications, media relations and publicity campaign. This award recognizes the successful strategic public relations and communications plan orchestrated by the Edge team for a client launching a new business in the legal industry.

Edge was also a gold winner for a company’s rebranding campaign in the categories of strategic communications, media relations, publicity and media response. This work included the comprehensive rebranding of a client’s multi-faceted company in the legal and accounting industries.

The MarCom Awards are an international creative competition that honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing creativity, hard work and generosity in industry professionals. Each year, approximately 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from over 40 countries.

The Edge team’s past work has been recognized with MarCom Awards in seven of the past eight years. The agency has also recently been honored with awards from other reputable brands such as Daily Report (Georgia), Texas Lawyer, The Recorder (California), National Law Journal (Midwest and Washington, DC), New Jersey Law Journal, New York Law Journal and Connecticut Law Tribune (New England).

“Every day, we strive to do our best work for our valued clients,” says Vicki LaBrosse, director of global public relations at Edge Marketing, Inc. “For other industry experts to recognize our efforts with these awards again this year is confirmation that we continue to be leaders in the field!”

Edge founder and CEO Amy Juers shares, “MarCom is judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, comprised of several thousand creative professionals, whereas they look for companies and campaigns that exceed the high standards of the industry norm. The team at Edge is proud of the results we achieve for our clients, and we appreciate the recognition of being chosen as recipients of gold awards in these categories.”

About Edge Marketing

Edge Marketing, Inc., formerly known as Edge Legal Marketing and Accounting Edge Marketing, delivers strategic marketing and public relations expertise to clients in the legal and accounting industries. As an award-winning full-service agency, Edge provides fractional CMO services, strategic planning and budgeting, public relations, branding, website development, email campaigns and digital advertising for clients globally. Since 1997, Edge has helped B2B organizations reach the top. To learn more, visit www.edgemarketinginc.com.

Media Contact:

Vicki LaBrosse

Director of Global Public Relations

Vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com

651.552.7753