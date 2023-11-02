Kymera Therapeutics to Present New Clinical Data from the Phase 1 Trial of STAT3 Degrader KT-333 at the ASH Annual Meeting

Abstract released today highlights safety, pharmacodynamic and clinical response data collected through July 10, 2023 cut-off



Updated data to be presented at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 65th Annual Meeting and Exposition on December 10, 2023

WATERTOWN, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of small molecule medicines using targeted protein degradation, today announced that new KT-333 Phase 1 data highlighting safety, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and clinical responses will be presented at the ASH 65th Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place from December 9-12, 2023, in San Diego, California. Results released in an ASH abstract today include data as of a July 10, 2023 cut-off. The poster presentation is expected to include additional data, including PK/PD, safety and results of disease response assessments from additional patients subsequent to the abstract cut-off date. In addition, preclinical data will be presented supporting the potential of STAT3 protein degraders as a therapeutic approach in venetoclax-resistant Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Highlights of the KT-333 Clinical Abstract

The abstract reported Phase 1 data from 21 patients enrolled through dose level (DL) 5; 12 were evaluable for disease assessment, including 1 with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) and 1 with peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) at DL2, and 10 with solid tumors at DL1-4. Highlights include:

One partial response reported after two cycles in a CTCL patient at DL2, and stable disease reported after two cycles in three solid tumor patients treated at DL3 and DL4.

PD data in blood available for DL1-4 demonstrated robust, dose-dependent, and sustained STAT3 degradation in peripheral blood mononuclear cells that, particularly at DL3 and beyond, were at levels associated with anti-tumor activity in preclinical models.

No dose limiting toxicities or serious adverse events were reported; the most common adverse events were Grade 1/2 constipation, fatigue, nausea, and anemia.



These data provide evidence of STAT3 targeted protein degradation in humans with associated STAT3 pathway inhibition, along with early signs of antitumor activity, highlighting the potential of heterobifunctional degraders for targeting previously undruggable transcription factors.

Poster Presentations at ASH

Title: Preliminary Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics and Clinical Activity of KT-333, a Targeted Protein Degrader of STAT3, in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Lymphomas, Large Granular Lymphocytic Leukemia, and Solid Tumors

Presentation ID: 3081

Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Presenter: Dr. Aditi Shastri, Montefiore Medical Center and Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Title: A STAT3 Degrader Demonstrates Pre-Clinical Efficacy in Venetoclax Resistant Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Presentation ID: 2787

Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Presenter: Dr. Samarpana Chakraborty, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

About KT-333 STAT3 Program

KT-333 is designed as a potent degrader of STAT3, a transcriptional regulator that has been linked to numerous cancers as well as to inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. KT-333 is being developed for the treatment of STAT3-dependent hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The Phase 1 clinical trial of KT-333 is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics (PD) and clinical activity of KT-333 dosed weekly in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory lymphomas, leukemias and solid tumors. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted KT-333 orphan drug designation for the treatment of Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma (CTCL) and Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) and fast track designation for the treatment of relapsed/refractory CTCL and PTCL.

More information on the Phase 1 study can be found at www.clinicaltrials.gov, identifier NCT05225584.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering the field of targeted protein degradation, a transformative approach to address disease targets and pathways inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. Kymera’s Pegasus platform is a powerful drug discovery engine, advancing novel small molecule programs designed to harness the body’s innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. With a focus on undrugged nodes in validated pathways, Kymera is advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutic candidates designed to address the most promising targets and provide patients with more effective treatments. Kymera’s initial programs target IRAK4, and STAT3 within the IL-1R/TLR or JAK/STAT pathways, and the MDM2 oncoprotein, providing the opportunity to treat patients with a broad range of immune-inflammatory diseases, hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors.

Founded in 2016, Kymera is headquartered in Watertown, Mass. Kymera has been named a “Fierce 15” company by Fierce Biotech and has been recognized by both the Boston Globe and the Boston Business Journal as one of Boston’s top workplaces. For more information about our people, science and pipeline, please visit www.kymeratx.com or follow us on X (previously Twitter) or LinkedIn .



