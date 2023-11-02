RxSight, Inc. Educational and Product Announcements for AAO 2023

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 2, 2023 – RxSight, Inc., an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery, today announced educational opportunities and product updates at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) Annual Meeting on November 3 – 6 in San Francisco. These include three scientific poster presentations (PO005, PO457, PO050) and 15 booth presentations (booth #229). At these events, leading U.S.-based ophthalmologists are slated to discuss diverse topics, including maximizing clinical results using the Light Adjustable Lens™ (LAL®) across a broad range of patient profiles, integration of the adjustable lens workflow, and real-life case studies showing the impact of high-quality, customized LAL vision. For the full program of events taking place at AAO 2023, click here .



One of these presentations (by Steven Slade, MD, of Houston-based Slade & Baker Vision on November 4 at 10:30 a.m.) will report clinical results using the LAL+, a new addition to the LAL family that will become available in the first quarter of 2024. The LAL+ has a built-in optical feature that is designed to further extend the depth of focus before light treatments, while preserving the high-quality vision of the LAL already familiar to customers and patients.

RxSight’s reconfigured Light Delivery Device (LDD™) will also be on display during AAO. While providing the same functionality and outcomes as the standard LDD, this compact model has a smaller footprint to address global practice space constraints.

About RxSight, Inc.

RxSight, Inc. is an ophthalmic medical device company dedicated to providing high-quality customized vision to patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight® Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens® (LAL®), RxSight Light Delivery Device (LDD™) and accessories, is the first and only commercially available intraocular lens (IOL) technology that can be adjusted after surgery, enabling doctors to customize and deliver high-quality vision to patients after cataract surgery. Additional information about RxSight can be found at www.rxsight.com.

