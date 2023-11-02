Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,810 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,565 in the last 365 days.

NAR Releases 2024 Statistical and Quarterly Economic Forecast News Release Schedule

Washington, D.C., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Realtors® today announced its 2024 statistical and quarterly economic forecast news release schedule.

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®
2024 Statistical and Quarterly Economic Forecast News Release Schedule
*All releases are distributed at 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

JANUARY  
Fri., Jan. 19 December Existing-Home Sales
Fri., Jan. 26 December Pending Home Sales Index
FEBRUARY  
Thu., Feb. 8 Fourth Quarter Metro Home Prices
Thu., Feb. 22 January Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Feb. 29 January Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
MARCH  
Thu., Mar. 21 February Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Mar. 28 February Pending Home Sales Index
APRIL  
Thu., Apr. 18 March Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Apr. 25 March Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
MAY  
Wed., May 8 First Quarter Metro Home Prices
Wed., May 22 April Existing-Home Sales
Thu., May 30 April Pending Home Sales Index
JUNE  
Fri., June 21 May Existing-Home Sales
Thu., June 27 May Pending Home Sales Index
JULY  
Tue., July 23 June Existing-Home Sales
Wed., July 31 June Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
AUGUST  
Tue., Aug. 13 Second Quarter Metro Home Prices
Thu., Aug. 22 July Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Aug. 29 July Pending Home Sales Index
SEPTEMBER  
Thu., Sep. 19 August Existing-Home Sales
Thu., Sep. 26 August Pending Home Sales Index
OCTOBER  
Wed., Oct. 23 September Existing-Home Sales
Wed., Oct. 30 September Pending Home Sales Index and Quarterly Economic Forecast
NOVEMBER  
Thu., Nov. 7 Third Quarter Metro Home Prices
Thu., Nov. 21 October Existing-Home Sales
Wed., Nov. 27 October Pending Home Sales Index
DECEMBER  
Thu., Dec. 19 November Existing-Home Sales
Mon., Dec. 30 November Pending Home Sales Index

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries. The term Realtor® is a registered collective membership mark that identifies a real estate professional who is a member of the National Association of Realtors® and subscribes to its strict Code of Ethics.

# # #
Information about NAR is available at nar.realtor. This and other news releases are posted in the newsroom at nar.realtor/newsroom. 


Troy Green
National Association of Realtors®
tgreen@nar.realtor

You just read:

NAR Releases 2024 Statistical and Quarterly Economic Forecast News Release Schedule

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more