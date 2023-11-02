Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 2 November 2023 at 3.00 p.m.



Changes in Marimekko’s management – Mikki Inkeroinen appointed Marimekko’s Chief Technology Officer and member of the Management Group; Steps down from Marimekko’s Board

Mikki Inkeroinen, 36, has today been appointed Marimekko’s Chief Technology Officer and member of the Management Group. He will start in his position on 29 January 2024 and report to the President and CEO. Inkeroinen will resign from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of Marimekko on the same date, 29 January 2024.

M. Soc. Sc. Mikki Inkeroinen moves to Marimekko from children’s activewear company Reima, where he has served as Chief Digital Growth Officer since 2022. Before Reima, Inkeroinen has held digital leadership positions at Kamux Corporation, Power International AS and Expert ASA Oy. Inkeroinen joined Marimekko’s Board of Directors in 2015.

Marimekko has decided to merge its Digital Business unit and IT organization to form a holistic Technology unit. The purpose of the new Technology unit is to enable the scaling up of Marimekko’s growth by capturing the value and efficiency adding opportunities that technology and data offer. The Technology unit will lead the digitalization of the company’s entire value chain, further develop the competitiveness of Marimekko’s digital business as well as be responsible for the company’s IT strategy and solutions.

“At the beginning of 2023, we embarked on our SCALE strategy journey focusing on growth, with end-to-end digitality being one of our five strategic success factors. With this organizational change, we move to the next phase in our digitalization by forming a strong, strategic Technology unit. Mikki’s versatile digital leadership experience and visionary strategic capabilities paired with his deep understanding of Marimekko’s business make him an exceptional leader to take on the role of Chief Technology Officer. I’m thrilled to welcome Mikki to join our Management Group,” says Tiina Alahuhta-Kasko, Marimekko’s President and CEO.

Kari Härkönen, Marimekko’s Chief Digital Officer (CDO) and member of the Management Group, will step down from his position as of 2 November 2023. The end of the employment was agreed by mutual consent.

“I would like to warmly thank Kari for his years at Marimekko and significant contribution to building our digital business. Together with his team, Kari has created a solid base for us to continue our growth,” Alahuhta-Kasko says.

