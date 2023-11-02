North America Wrestling Apparel Market to Reach $396.4 Million, by 2032 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wrestling apparel is manufactured from advanced materials, and designed for moisture-wicking, breathability, and flexibility to enhance the overall wrestling experience. Wrestlers prioritize comfort and mobility during matches. The dissemination of the advantages offered by these fabrics prompts athletes and teams to actively search for wrestling apparel that incorporates such features, driving the demand for high-quality, performance-driven products in the market.

Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “North America Wrestling Apparel Market, By Type (Singlet, Headgear, Wrestling Gear, Kneed Pads, And Others), By End User (Children, Men, and Women). By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline)”. According to the report, the North America Wrestling Apparel Market generated $272.4 million in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $396.4 million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 3.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The North America wrestling apparel market is experiencing growth due to several factors including an increase in participation in wrestling, driven by school and collegiate programs, as well as a surge in interest in combat sports and fitness, which has expanded the consumer base. Technological advancements in fabric and design, along with a trend toward customization, are attracting consumers seeking high-performance and unique wrestling apparel. Moreover, collaborations with athletes and teams, along with effective digital marketing, are enhancing brand visibility and driving sales in the growing market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $272.4 million Market Size in 2032 $396.4 million CAGR 3.8% No. of Pages in Report 220 Segments Covered Type, End Users, Distribution Channel, and Countries Drivers Increase in Popularity of Wrestling and Technological Advancements Brand Collaborations, Athlete Endorsements and Customization Restraints High Cost of Production Competition from Other Sports Opportunities Increase in the number of participants Expansion in E-Commerce Platforms

The Singlet segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the singlet segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the North America Wrestling Apparel Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In the North America wrestling apparel market, singlets continue to evolve in design and materials. Recent trends include the use of high-tech fabrics that offer better moisture-wicking and breathability, enhancing comfort and performance. However, the headgear segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2023 to 2032. Headgear in the wrestling apparel market is evolving towards lightweight, comfortable designs with enhanced protection. Manufacturers are incorporating advanced padding materials and customizable features for better fit and impact resistance.

The men segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on End User, the men segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the North America Wrestling Apparel Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In the wrestling apparel market, the men's segment focuses on combining functionality with style. Performance-enhancing materials and designs, offering comfort and agility during matches. However, the women segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032. The women segment in the wrestling apparel market has seen a shift towards inclusivity, with more brands offering women-specific wrestling apparel. These trends emphasize functional and stylish designs, tailored to female body types, providing a comfortable and empowering experience for female wrestlers and enthusiasts.

The offline segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more the two-thirds of the North America Wrestling Apparel Market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Retailers are focusing on creating immersive in-store experiences, offering personalized fitting services, and hosting wrestling-related events to engage with customers. However, the Online segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2032. The online segment in the wrestling apparel market is experiencing growth as consumers increasingly prefer the convenience of e-commerce. Brands are focusing on user-friendly websites and mobile apps to enhance the online shopping experience.

Leading Market Players: -

Under Armour, Inc.

ASICS America Corporation

Nike, Inc.

ScrapLife II LLC

Blue Chip Wrestling



Adidas AG

MyHOUSE Sports Gear

Brute Athletic Apparel

Matman U.S.A.

Cliff Keen Athletic



RUDIS

WrestlingMart

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the North America Wrestling Apparel Market. These players have adopted different strategies such as collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



