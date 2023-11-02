Future Market Insights’ MD and Co-founder, Mr Sudip Saha listed among India’s Top 10 Most Dynamic Entrepreneurs in 2023 in Economic Times

Sudip Saha is a visionary leader in market research and consulting. He's notably known for his entrepreneurial acumen. His leadership inspires and drives remarkable progress, which has put him in the spotlight in ET's Top 10 Most Dynamic Entrepreneurs in India.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr Sudip Saha, the Managing Director and Co-founder of FMI has received the prestigious honor of being named one of India's Top 10 Most Dynamic Entrepreneurs in 2023.



In a landscape replete with talented entrepreneurs, what distinguishes Sudip Saha is his embodiment of the qualities that set exceptional entrepreneurs apart. His entrepreneurial voyage in the market research and consulting domain is characterized by visionary leadership, enabling him to identify opportunities others might overlook. This foresight has propelled Future Market Insights (FMI) to unparalleled heights. His remarkable progress is underpinned by his ability to navigate challenging situations and a deep understanding of emotional intelligence, authenticity, and unwavering integrity. Sudip's remarkable talent for inspiring others is a pivotal facet of his leadership style.

Sudip Saha assumes a pivotal role in overseeing both the macro and day-to-day operations at FMI. He takes the helm when it comes to formulating strategies, expanding into new domains, and ensuring seamless operations. His remarkable achievement lies in establishing India as a prominent player in the global market research and consulting industry. He has elevated India's global influence as the visionary behind four indigenous market research brands, including the flagship entity Future Market Insights (FMI). FMI, a pioneering market research company in India, stands as a testament to his entrepreneurial acumen, having operated independently and successfully for the past nine years.

Under his wings, FMI has significantly expanded its footprint, establishing strategic offices in global hubs such as London, Dubai, New York, and Delaware. Notably, FMI's largest delivery center is located in Pune, India, underscoring the company's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence in services. This remarkable growth and commitment to quality have earned FMI well-deserved recognition, including the prestigious 2023 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, where FMI was acknowledged for its outstanding Thought Leadership Campaign of the Year.

Sudip's unique approach to leadership and strategy has propelled FMI to a league of its own. He has cultivated a culture of profound specialization within FMI, with a sharp focus on specific industries that enables the provision of highly detailed and specialized insights, setting FMI apart from firms with a more generalized approach. Instead of taking a purely advisory stance, FMI embraces a collaborative approach with clients, working hand in hand to implement strategies and solutions. This hands-on support distinguishes FMI from firms that adopt a more distant consulting approach. Sudip Saha recognized as ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Based in Delaware, USA, Future Market Insights, Inc. holds the esteemed ESOMAR certification, affirming its status as a reputable business consulting and market research firm. Recognized with the BRONZE STEVIE® award at the 20th annual IBAs, FMI has demonstrated excellence in supporting global enterprises in their pursuit of transformative business strategies. Notably, a remarkable 80% of the renowned Forbes 1000 enterprises form part of FMI's esteemed clientele. The company's reach spans diverse market segments, both mainstream and specialized, encompassing a broad spectrum of significant industries, solidifying FMI's standing as a trusted partner in global business endeavors.

Since its establishment in 2014, FMI has blossomed into a revered global market research and consulting partner for clients worldwide. What began as a small venture in Pune, India, has now transformed into a thriving enterprise with a footprint that extends across the globe. One of the cornerstones of FMI's success lies in its remarkable team of over 300 dedicated market research consultants. Sudip's skilled team, finely tuned to the market's pulse, excels in providing clients unparalleled service and support on their journey to success.

