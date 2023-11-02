iHuman Inc. to present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on November 9th 2023

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, to attend interactive, real-time virtual event

BEIJING, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iHuman Inc. (NYSE: IH), a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual developments in China, today announced that its Investor Relations Director Justin Zhang will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 9. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.



DATE: November 9, 2023 TIME: 8:00 AM ET LINK: https://bit.ly/3rhvMzf

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.



It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

iHuman’s flagship product iHuman Chinese was ranked No.1 under top grossing ranking in the kids category of the Apple App Store in China among iPad users since October 2 nd , 2019 according to Appfigures.

, 2019 according to Appfigures. In the 2 nd quarter of 2023, iHuman achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of profitability, with a net income nearly doubling year over year.

quarter of 2023, iHuman achieved its sixth consecutive quarter of profitability, with a net income nearly doubling year over year. iHuman received an award for the large language model-based children’s chatbot from the Beijing Municipal Government in 2023 and was selected as a representative case for the industry applications of artificial intelligence large language models in Beijing at the Global Digital Economy Conference 2023.



About iHuman Inc.

iHuman Inc. is a leading provider of tech-powered, intellectual development products in China that is committed to making the child-upbringing experience easier for parents and transforming cognitive development into a fun journey for children. Benefiting from a deep legacy that combines over two decades of experience in the parenthood industry, superior original content, advanced high-tech innovation DNA and research & development capabilities with cutting-edge technologies, iHuman empowers parents with tools to make the child-upbringing experience more efficient. iHuman’s unique, fun and interactive product offerings stimulate children’s natural curiosity and exploration. The Company’s comprehensive suite of innovative and high-quality products include self-directed apps, interactive content and smart devices that cover a broad variety of areas to develop children’s abilities in speaking, critical thinking, independent reading and creativity, and foster their natural interest in traditional Chinese culture. Leveraging advanced technological capabilities, including 3D engines, AI/AR functionality, and big data analysis on children’s behavior & psychology, iHuman believes it will continue to provide superior experience that is efficient and relieving for parents, and effective and fun for children, in China and all over the world, through its integrated suite of tech-powered, intellectual development products.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Contacts

iHuman Inc.

Mr. Justin Zhang

Investor Relations Director

Phone: +86 10 5780-6606

E-mail: ir@ihuman.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com





