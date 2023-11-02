Occlusion Perfusion Catheter Demonstrates Superior Performance in PAD Drug Delivery

Device From Advanced Catheter Therapies Tested for Potential Use of Liquid Sirolimus

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Occlusion Perfusion Catheter (OPC), a multi-lumen balloon catheter from Advanced Catheter Therapies (ACT), was recently selected by researchers for use in exploring a new treatment approach for peripheral artery disease (PAD) and restenosis. This is the first time that researchers have demonstrated the feasibility of delivering liquid sirolimus into the arterial wall.



Sirolimus is currently being explored as an alternative drug to paclitaxel for the treatment of PAD. To date, sirolimus has only been used as drug coatings for stents and balloons and no studies have yet demonstrated the delivery of sirolimus in liquid form.

“Pre-clinical investigation of liquid sirolimus for local drug delivery” was published September 15, 2023, in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine.

The researchers began by testing four commercially available liquid delivery devices for their ability to infuse a liquid drug (sirolimus) into the blood vessel wall. The OPC demonstrated greater drug penetration into the medial wall as compared to other devices, which was measured using fluorescence microscopy.

Once the OPC was selected as the delivery device, the researchers compared the use of liquid sirolimus versus balloons coated with the drug. The paper states, “Liquid sirolimus showed similar drug levels within the target tissue as compared to liquid paclitaxel, but greater than a commercially available sirolimus coated balloon. With growing concerns regarding the safety of paclitaxel-coated balloons in peripheral artery disease use, liquid delivery of sirolimus is potentially an innovative approach to treat occluding peripheral lesions.”

The efficacy of using the OPC for local delivery of liquid paclitaxel was previously demonstrated in a below-the-knee (BTK) study, “The Occlusion Perfusion Catheter for Optimal Delivery of Paclitaxel for the Prevention of Endovascular Restenosis (COPPER-A).” The results from the multi‐center study demonstrated potential of the OPC catheter to safely and effectively treat de novo and restenotic BTK lesions. The results were deemed encouraging for local liquid delivery as an alternative approach for infrapopliteal revascularization, with the ability to treat very long or multiple lesions with a single device offering a more economical option.

The OPC is a multi‐lumen balloon catheter designed to temporarily occlude a specific region from blood flow to allow the targeted delivery of various therapeutic and diagnostic agents to the peripheral vasculature. The OPC, which is disease and agent agnostic, has the ability to create a localized treatment chamber and place the agent circumferentially into the vasculature of the treatment chamber. It is unique in its ability to measure pressure applied inside the treatment chamber.

“The OPC affords clinicians substantial procedural control and the ability to select the treatment agent and volume while significantly limiting systemic release of the treatment agent,” explains ACT CEO Paul J. Fitzpatrick.

“ACT is seeking a strategic partner to develop a sirolimus combination product using the OPC as the delivery device,” he added.

