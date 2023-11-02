Artelo Biosciences to Present Preclinical Data Showcasing Research on ART26.12 and ART12.11 in Anxiety and Depression at Neuroscience 2023

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, today announced that the research group working with Steven Laviolette, Ph.D., Scientific Advisor at Artelo Biosciences and Professor in the Schulich School of Medicine at the University of Western Ontario, Canada, will be presenting at Neuroscience 2023. The conference will be hosted by the Society for Neuroscience and held November 11-15, 2023 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Neuroscience 2023 is the world’s largest source of emerging news on brain science and health, with 25,000 neuroscience researchers and clinicians expected in attendance.

One poster presentation will discuss Artelo’s Fatty Acid Binding Protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor, ART26.12, and will provide an overview of ART26.12’s ability to modulate key signaling pathways that control depressive and anxiety-related behaviors. Another poster will present work on Artelo’s proprietary cocrystal of cannabidiol and tetramethylpyrazine, ART12.11, which has demonstrated improved efficacy and bioavailability compared to cannabidiol alone in a model of anxiety and depression.

“We are very pleased to have two of our programs being featured at this year’s conference,” commented Dr. Andrew Yates, Chief Scientific Officer at Artelo Biosciences. “This exciting science presented in both anxiety and depression further validates two portfolio assets as potential opportunities in the neuroscience space, as Artelo advances as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company.”

Artelo plans to file an IND (Investigational New Drug) application with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2024 to develop ART26.12 for the treatment of neuropathic pain, which follows our previously announced FDA Pre-IND meeting earlier this year. ART26.12 has demonstrated a positive effect in numerous animal models of painful neuropathies, including chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) and diabetic neuropathy.

For more information about the conference, please visit Neuroscience 2023.

About ART26.12

Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids including endocannabinoids and fatty acids. Various inhibitors of FABPs may be particularly useful for the treatment of specific cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders. ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP inhibitor compound, is a selective inhibitor of FABP5. While developing our lead molecule for chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, additional compounds from our extensive library of potent and selective inhibitors of FABPs have been identified and selected for advancement towards regulatory-enabling studies in cancer and other areas of high-unmet need where inhibition of FABPs show significant promise.

About ART12.11

ART12.11 is a proprietary cocrystal composition of cannabidiol (CBD). It is isolated as a single crystalline form that offers biopharmaceutic advantages over compositions of CBD that exhibit solid polymorphism (i.e., the ability to manifest different forms). Preclinical studies of ART12.11 have exhibited superior pharmacokinetics and improved efficacy compared to other forms of CBD. With superior pharmaceutical properties and preclinical results, Artelo believes a more consistent and improved bioavailability profile may ultimately lead to improved safety and efficacy in humans, thus making ART12.11 a preferred CBD pharmaceutical composition.

About Painful Neuropathies

Peripheral neuropathy refers to a condition in which there is damage to the peripheral nerves. These nerves are responsible for transmitting signals between the central nervous system and the rest of the body. CIPN is a common and often painfully debilitating complication of cancer therapies, sometimes resulting in reduction or cessation of treatment. No currently approved treatment exists for CIPN. Diabetic neuropathy refers to a type of nerve damage that occurs as a complication of diabetes. It is caused by long-term high blood sugar levels, which can lead to damage of the blood vessels and nerves throughout the body. The prevalence of diabetic neuropathy is significant due to the increasing number of people with diabetes worldwide.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, neuropathy, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

