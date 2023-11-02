InterDigital Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023

New License Agreements Drive 22% Increase In YoY Revenue; 116% Increase In YoY Net Income

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterDigital, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

"We delivered robust revenue growth in both the smartphone and CE and IoT markets, and upside to our financial targets in the third quarter driven by strong licensing activity, including an agreement with Lenovo for our HEVC video patents," commented Liren Chen, President and CEO, InterDigital. "This agreement highlights our progress in realizing value from our video compression IP, demonstrating that we have multiple avenues for driving growth across the business. With momentum across licensing, innovation and industry leadership, we believe the company has never been in a stronger position."

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights, as compared to Third Quarter 2022:

GAAP

Total revenue was $140.1 million and increased 22% primarily due to catch-up revenues from two new patent license agreements signed in third quarter 2023.

Smartphone revenue was $104.3 million and increased 19%, and CE, IoT/Auto revenue was $35.4 million and increased 30%.

Recurring revenue was $104.5 million and increased 3%.

Operating expenses were $86.5 million and increased 4%, primarily driven by intellectual property enforcement.

Net income 1 was $47.9 million and increased 116%; net income margin 2 was 34%.

was $47.9 million and increased 116%; net income margin was 34%. Diluted earnings per share1 was $1.72 and increased 132%.

Non-GAAP

Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $83.5 million and increased 48%, primarily due to higher catch-up revenues; Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 was 60%.

was $83.5 million and increased 48%, primarily due to higher catch-up revenues; Adjusted EBITDA margin was 60%. Non-GAAP net income 3 was $57.7 million and increased 63%.

was $57.7 million and increased 63%. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share3 was $2.13 and increased 81%.



Return of Capital to Shareholders

During the third quarter 2023, the Company returned $66.1 million to shareholders, including $9.3 million, or $0.35 per share, of cash dividends paid and $56.9 million through the repurchase of 0.7 million shares of common stock.

We announced an increase to the quarterly cash dividend from $0.35 to $0.40 per share, beginning with the dividend paid in the fourth quarter 2023.

Recent Business Highlights

Licensing: We signed new license agreements covering our HEVC video compression technology with Lenovo for smartphones and consumer devices such as PCs, and Humax for set top boxes.



We joined the Avanci 5G automotive pool as a founding member.



Convida Wireless, our joint venture with Sony focused on IoT and cloud services innovation, appointed a President and Chief Licensing Officer.

Research & Development: In Q3 we filed the highest number of new invention filings ever in a quarter and we are on track for a record year.



Our industry leadership in cellular standards was highlighted by the election of one of our senior wireless standards engineers to chair the RAN2 working group within 3GPP, the standards body that leads the development of 5G and future 6G standards.

Patent Portfolio: As a result of our innovation momentum our patent portfolio passed 30,000 granted patents and pending applications.



LexisNexis recently recognized InterDigital's 5G patent portfolio as one of the top five 5G portfolios in the world.

Near Term Outlook

The table below presents guidance of the Company's expectations for fourth quarter 2023. The revenue range covers existing licenses and does not include any new agreements we may sign over the balance of the fourth quarter.

Q4 2023 Revenue $102M - $106M Operating expenses $77M - $79M Net income1 $18M - $21M Adjusted EBITDA2 $49M - $52M Diluted earnings per share1(a) $0.70 - $0.80 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share3(a) $1.17 - $1.29

(a) Based on 26.5M weighted-average diluted shares as of October 31, 2023 and does not factor in any additional repurchases that may occur during the remainder of fourth quarter 2023.

Footnotes

1 Throughout this press release, net income and diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) are attributable to InterDigital, Inc. (e.g., after adjustments for non-controlling interests), unless otherwise stated. Net income margin is net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. over total revenues.

2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that InterDigital believes provide investors with important insight into the Company's ongoing business performance. InterDigital defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to InterDigital Inc. plus net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, income tax (provision) benefit, other income (expense) & interest expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA over total revenues. These non-GAAP financial measures used by the company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. A detailed reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.

3 Non-GAAP net income, Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, and Non-GAAP weighted-average diluted shares are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that InterDigital believes provides investors with important insight into the Company's ongoing business performance. InterDigital defines Non-GAAP net income as net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. plus share-based compensation, acquisition related amortization, depreciation and amortization, restructuring costs, impairment charges and one-time adjustments, losses on extinguishments of long-term debt, the related income tax effect of the preceding items, and adjustments to income taxes. Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is defined as Non-GAAP net income divided by Non-GAAP weighted average number of common shares outstanding–diluted, which adjusts the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the dilutive effect of the Convertible Notes, offset by our hedging arrangements. InterDigital’s computation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. The presentation of these financial measures, which are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles, is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of each of these metrics to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.





SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands except per share data)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES: Smartphone $ 104,308 $ 87,579 $ 379,155 $ 264,427 CE, IoT/Auto 35,357 27,185 63,852 75,401 Other 441 — 1,063 911 Total revenues 140,106 114,764 444,070 340,739 OPERATING EXPENSES: Research and portfolio development 50,253 50,116 149,560 139,470 Licensing 21,522 18,393 59,534 51,249 General and administrative 14,678 14,418 38,686 34,818 Restructuring activities — — — 3,280 Total Operating expenses 86,453 82,927 247,780 228,817 Income from operations 53,653 31,837 196,290 111,922 INTEREST EXPENSE (12,683 ) (7,659 ) (36,911 ) (19,446 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), NET 14,725 912 42,303 (15,109 ) Income before income taxes 55,695 25,090 201,682 77,367 INCOME TAX PROVISION (8,541 ) (3,323 ) (29,715 ) (17,312 ) NET INCOME $ 47,154 $ 21,767 $ 171,967 $ 60,055 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (787 ) (455 ) (3,016 ) (1,230 ) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTERDIGITAL, INC. $ 47,941 $ 22,222 $ 174,983 $ 61,285 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — BASIC $ 1.82 $ 0.75 $ 6.42 $ 2.03 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — BASIC 26,285 29,659 27,259 30,255 NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE — DILUTED $ 1.72 $ 0.74 $ 6.19 $ 2.00 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING — DILUTED 27,812 29,940 28,261 30,638 CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 1.10 $ 1.05 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Recurring Revenues $ 104,476 $ 101,046 $ 305,122 $ 300,274 Catch-up Revenues 35,630 13,718 138,948 40,465 Total revenues $ 140,106 $ 114,764 $ 444,070 $ 340,739









SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 47,154 $ 21,767 $ 171,967 $ 60,055 Non-cash adjustments 99,994 302,585 67,711 249,805 Working capital changes 163,462 (343,081 ) (2,360 ) (380,329 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 310,610 (18,729 ) 237,318 (70,469 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Net sales (purchases) of short-term investments 2,322 (256,860 ) (43,706 ) (92,060 ) Capitalized patent costs and purchases of property and equipment (9,642 ) (9,054 ) (31,159 ) (31,139 ) Long-term investments 567 — 567 — Net cash used in investing activities (6,753 ) (265,914 ) (74,298 ) (123,199 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Net proceeds from debt refinancing — (796 ) (100 ) 139,193 Repurchase of common stock (56,858 ) — (302,728 ) (74,445 ) Dividends paid (9,273 ) (10,380 ) (29,106 ) (31,924 ) Other (2,886 ) (388 ) (8,535 ) (3,395 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (69,017 ) (11,564 ) (340,469 ) 29,429 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH 234,840 (296,207 ) (177,449 ) (164,239 ) CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 290,872 845,192 703,161 713,224 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, END OF PERIOD $ 525,712 $ 548,985 $ 525,712 $ 548,985









SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 DECEMBER 31, 2022 ASSETS Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 1,083,919 $ 1,201,777 Accounts receivable 69,572 53,182 Prepaid and other current assets 104,198 89,716 Property & equipment and patents, net 339,254 365,337 Other long-term assets, net 229,538 190,093 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,826,481 $ 1,900,105 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current portion of long-term debt $ 125,774 $ — Accounts payable, accrued liabilities, taxes payable & dividends payable 152,058 82,287 Current deferred revenue 167,615 189,059 Long-term deferred revenue 255,091 237,580 Long-term debt & other long-term liabilities 538,161 660,666 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,238,699 1,169,592 TOTAL INTERDIGITAL, INC. SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 583,430 724,895 Noncontrolling interest 4,352 5,618 TOTAL EQUITY 587,782 730,513 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,826,481 $ 1,900,105





RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

The table below presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands, except Q4 Outlook):

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Q4 Outlook

(in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. $ 47,941 $ 22,222 $ 174,983 $ 61,285 $18 - $21 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (787 ) (455 ) (3,016 ) (1,230 ) — Income tax provision 8,541 3,323 29,715 17,312 4 Other income (expense), net & interest expense (2,042 ) 6,747 (5,392 ) 34,555 1 Depreciation and amortization 19,527 18,713 58,698 59,149 19 Share-based compensation 10,335 5,846 26,865 15,209 7 Other items(a) — — 10,037 3,280 — Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 83,515 $ 56,396 $ 291,890 $ 189,560 $49 - $52

(a) Other items in the above table includes $7.5 million of one-time charges for net litigation fee reimbursement and a $2.5 million one-time impairment on our patents held for sale during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $3.3 million of restructuring costs during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The table below presents a reconciliation of Non-GAAP net income to Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure (in thousands, except Q4 Outlook):

For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Q4 Outlook

(in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 Net income attributable to InterDigital, Inc. $ 47,941 $ 22,222 $ 174,983 $ 61,285 $18 - $21 Share-based compensation 10,335 5,846 26,865 15,209 7 Acquisition related amortization 10,262 10,812 30,792 31,718 10 Other operating items(a) — — 10,037 3,280 — Other non-operating items(b) (6,112 ) — (9,370 ) 9,590 — Related income tax and noncontrolling interest effect of above items (3,042 ) (3,498 ) (13,498 ) (12,557 ) (4) Adjustments to income taxes (1,706 ) 30 (2,884 ) (2,283 ) — Non-GAAP net income3 $ 57,678 $ 35,412 $ 216,925 $ 106,242 $31 - $34 Weighted average dilutive shares - GAAP 27,812 29,940 28,261 30,638 26.5 Less: Dilutive impact of the Convertible Notes 743 — 333 — 0.1 Weighted average dilutive shares - Non-GAAP3 27,069 29,940 27,928 30,638 26.4 Non-GAAP net income per diluted share3 $ 2.13 $ 1.18 $ 7.77 $ 3.47 $1.17 - $1.29

(a) Other items in the above table includes $7.5 million of one-time charges for net litigation fee reimbursement and a $2.5 million one-time impairment on our patents held for sale during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and $3.3 million of restructuring costs during the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

(b) Other non-operating items includes $6.1 million and $9.4 million of gains from fair value changes of our long-term strategic investments during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. Other non-operating items for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 includes a $11.2 million loss on extinguishment of long-term debt, partially offset by a $1.6 million gain from fair value changes of our long-term strategic investments.