RED OAK COMPLIANCE SOLUTIONS NAMED TO ESG FIN TECH100 LIST

Recognized for their innovative and intelligent software solutions for the financial services industry.

Austin, Texas, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Oak Compliance Solutions, a leading provider of comprehensive intelligent compliance software solutions, has been named to the ESG FinTech 100 list. This annual list features 100 of the most innovative ESG companies providing solutions to the financial services industry. Companies are assessed on a set of criteria that includes:

Industry significance of the problem being solved

Growth in terms of capital raised, revenue, customer traction

Innovation of ESG technology solutions offered

Potential cost savings, efficiency improvement, impact on ESG imperatives, and/or revenue enhancements generated for clients

How important is it for financial institutions to know about the company

Red Oak's leadership believes that the company's commitment to developing AI-powered technology solutions has given them an edge over their competitors. Stephen Pope, CEO and co-founder of Red Oak Compliance Solutions, stated, "Our software helps firms move through the compliance review process more quickly and with greater agility. Clients have reported that the technology has increased their efficiency and accuracy in reviews, helping to solve compliance team bandwidth issues and lack of transparency across their organizations. It supports firms as they seek to manage risks, become more sustainable, and keep up with the ever-increasing speed of business and regulations."

Inclusion in the ESG FinTech 100 list highlights a company's commitment to supporting performance improvement for its customers, minimizing non-financial risks, and maximizing opportunities for efficiency and growth. Red Oak achieves this by using its AI-powered technology that identifies errors before the submission process and by providing tools for parallel reviews, robust audit trail creation, and direct connections to regulators' systems.

Red Oak continues to be recognized as an industry leader and a steadily growing software company by multiple publications and organizations, including the Financial Times, Inc. Magazine, RegTech100, and AI FinTech100. To see the complete list of companies included in the AI FINTECH 100, visit their website.

About Red Oak Compliance Solutions

Red Oak Compliance Solutions is a leading compliance software provider for the financial services and insurance industries worldwide. The company serves over 1,800 firms globally, ranging from small-scale advisors to over half of the top 20 asset managers. Their flagship software for advertising compliance review offers quick implementation timelines and agile technology that is 100% Books and Records/WORM compliant. Powered by AI, Red Oak's software is designed to help firms minimize risk, reduce costs, and improve compliance review process efficiency and effectiveness. To learn more about Red Oak Compliance Solutions, please visit redoak.com or follow them on LinkedIn.

Amy Watson Red Oak Compliance Solutions 5126961491 awatson@redoakcompliance.com