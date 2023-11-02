Christy Sports Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Merchandising Officer

New Leadership to Focus on Enhancing the Christy Sports Vision and Renowned Customer Experience

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christy Sports, the premier outdoor retailer and service provider, today announces the addition of three members of the executive leadership team. Pete LaBore joins as Chief Executive Officer, Danielle Quatrochi as Chief Marketing Officer and Mimi Nuelle as Chief Merchandising Officer.



“We are thrilled to have Pete, Danielle, and Mimi join the Christy Sports team,” says Dan Galpern, a Partner at TZP Group, an investor in Christy Sports. “Pete’s vision, passion for building customer experience and collaborative team culture made him the perfect choice as the new CEO. We look forward to working with Pete and the new team to continue building upon the almost 65 years of getting our customers outside and on the mountain."

As a seasoned leader, LaBore has a history of guiding companies through transformative periods, fostering innovation, and creating value for customers, employees, and stakeholders. “When we were searching for a new CEO, we were looking for a service-driven leader who can continue to enhance the Christy Sports vision and customer experience focus,” says Galpern. “Pete is a highly effective leader of people and culture who also loves the outdoors. He’s got the strong industry experience we were looking for and has demonstrated success in strategic planning and execution for the outdoor consumer landscape.”

LaBore brings a wealth of experience in the outdoor and apparel industries, and a deep understanding of building and scaling direct-to-consumer brands, with an emphasis on culture, operating rigor, and growth generation. His career has crossed several industries, including over a decade with Backcountry. In his role as Chief Operating Officer at Backcountry he navigated their explosive growth, as well as operational and ownership transitions for this outdoor retail eCommerce giant.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be joining the incredible team, heritage and expertise at Christy Sports,” says LaBore. “Christy Sports has a well-respected service-oriented culture for new and returning customers the opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the mountains.”

Joining Christy Sports as Chief Marketing Officer, Danielle Quatrochi brings over 20 years of marketing and direct-to-consumer experience in the active lifestyle industry. She’s held leadership positions at Nike, Finish Line and Outside where she focused on consumer journeys that created memorable brand experiences, customer loyalty and cross channel engagement that accelerated business results.

“I’m honored to be part of the Christy Sports legacy and team,” Quatrochi says. “Christy Sports was founded in service, and I look forward to continuing that customer centric approach and elevating the brand’s awareness so a new generation can experience the Christy Sports difference.”

Mimi Nuelle joins Christy Sports as Chief Merchandising Officer bringing more than 20 years of merchandising experience. She most recently spent 10 years at Backcountry, where as VP of Merchandising she oversaw all merchandising for the hard goods, soft goods, and bike businesses across e-commerce and brick & mortar stores. Prior to Backcountry, Nuelle held merchandising leadership roles at Nordstrom (Hautelook) and Overstock.com.

“I’m thrilled to join the Christy Sports organization,” Nuelle says. “I look forward to enhancing our customer experience, in store and on the mountain, through our growing relationships with world class outdoor brands. It is an honor to join this passionate team.”

ABOUT CHRISTY SPORTS

At Christy Sports, we help people #stepoutside - outside the predictable and expected walls of their comfort zone, and into a never-ending journey of progression. Driven by our unmatched passion for the outdoors, we are always advancing and creating new opportunities for even more people to #stepoutside. In-store and online, within our industry, and within the communities we serve, we bring a spirit of innovation to every aspect of what we do. We were founded in Colorado in 1958, but we’ve been chasing adventure for much longer. Skiing and snowboarding aren’t just a job for us, it’s a lifestyle. No matter your level, we strive to give you the best experience possible and invite you to #stepoutside with us. Because when we step outside together, we step forward.

Headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado, Christy Sports is one of the leading outdoor specialty retailers in the nation with more than 60 locations in Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, Washington, and Montana. In addition to offering a broad selection of retail merchandise in its stores and e-commerce sites, Christy Sports is a leading provider of Rental and Equipment Services. During the spring and summer seasons, the Company operates highly professional outdoor businesses including Patio Furniture, Hiking, Cycling, Watersports and Tennis to further inspire and enable Christy Sports guests’ healthy lifestyles, and to leverage its operational infrastructure and passionate employee base.

ABOUT TZP GROUP

TZP Group, a multi-strategy private equity firm managing approximately $2 billion across its family of funds, is focused on control, growth equity, and structured capital investments in technology, business services, and consumer companies. Founded in 2007, TZP targets companies with solid historical performance and sustainable value propositions and aims to be a "Partner of Choice" for business owners and management teams. TZP seeks to invest primarily in closely held, private companies in which the owners desire to retain a significant stake and partner with an investor with complementary operating and financial skills to accelerate company growth, increase profitability, and maximize the value of their retained stake. TZP leverages its investment professionals' operating and investment experience to provide strategic and operational guidance and is dedicated to long-term value creation. For more information, please visit www.tzpgroup.com.