ProHance at the 26th Asian SSON 2023 - the Shared Services and Outsourcing Week
Ashish Syngal, VP - Customer Success & Key Accounts; and Anshul Jain, Head of Marketing, ProHance at SHRM Singapore
ProHance presents the 'Business Transformation' award category at the eventSINGAPORE, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a new-age workforce analytics and operations enablement platform sponsored the 26th Asian Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSON) held in Singapore from October 17 to 20, 2023. The event, known for bringing together industry visionaries, provided a platform to delve into the latest trends and strategies in the shared services and outsourcing industry.
As sponsors of the Gala Award Night, Ashish Syngal, VP of Customer Success and Key Accounts, ProHance presented the 'Business Transformation' award category, showcasing ProHance's leadership and impact in the shared services domain. ProHance's solutions enable leaders to make SMART decisions in managing a distributed workforce skillfully using data and analytics, which ultimately helps organizations streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth in an ever-evolving shared services landscape.
Also at the event was Anshul Jain, Head of Marketing, further solidifying the company's presence and influence in the industry. ProHance's participation in the 26th Asian SSON 2023 reflects its unwavering commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the shared services and outsourcing industry. With a focus on empowering organizations to achieve operational efficiency and sustainable growth, ProHance continues to be at the forefront of shaping the future of shared services.
