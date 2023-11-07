ProHance at the 26th Asian SSON 2023 - the Shared Services and Outsourcing Week

Ashish Syngal, VP - Customer Success & Key Accounts; and Anshul Jain, Head of Marketing, ProHance at SHRM Singapore

shish Syngal, VP of Customer Success and Key Accounts, ProHance presented the Business Transformation award category during the special Awards Night ceremony at SSON Singapore

ProHance presents the 'Business Transformation' award category at the event

SINGAPORE, November 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ProHance, a new-age workforce analytics and operations enablement platform sponsored the 26th Asian Shared Services and Outsourcing Week (SSON) held in Singapore from October 17 to 20, 2023. The event, known for bringing together industry visionaries, provided a platform to delve into the latest trends and strategies in the shared services and outsourcing industry.

As sponsors of the Gala Award Night, Ashish Syngal, VP of Customer Success and Key Accounts, ProHance presented the 'Business Transformation' award category, showcasing ProHance's leadership and impact in the shared services domain. ProHance's solutions enable leaders to make SMART decisions in managing a distributed workforce skillfully using data and analytics, which ultimately helps organizations streamline operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth in an ever-evolving shared services landscape.

Also at the event was Anshul Jain, Head of Marketing, further solidifying the company's presence and influence in the industry. ProHance's participation in the 26th Asian SSON 2023 reflects its unwavering commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the shared services and outsourcing industry. With a focus on empowering organizations to achieve operational efficiency and sustainable growth, ProHance continues to be at the forefront of shaping the future of shared services.

Shikha Mishra
ProHance
shikha.m@prohance.net

You just read:

ProHance at the 26th Asian SSON 2023 - the Shared Services and Outsourcing Week

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Manufacturing, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shikha Mishra
ProHance shikha.m@prohance.net
Company/Organization
ProHance
Building No. 731 , 2nd Floor, 7th Cross Rd,
3 Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560034
India
+919871104464
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
ProHance at the 26th Asian SSON 2023 - the Shared Services and Outsourcing Week
ProHance Elevates the HR Discourse at SHRM India Annual Conference 2023
ProHance Analytics Shines at the Shared Services and Outsourcing Week in Costa Rica
View All Stories From This Author