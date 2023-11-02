Hà Nội strives to promote cooperation with UK partners

VIETNAM, November 2 - HÀ NỘI — The capital city has made efforts to promote connections, investment, trade, and tourism with British partners in various sectors.

These sectors included finance, high technology, digital transformation, green industry, AI, blockchain, high-tech agriculture, culture, education, and tourism, chairwoman of the Hà Nội Chapter of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Nguyễn Lan Hương said.

Local authorities has stood ready to provide the best conditions for British businesses and investors interested in investing and conducting business in the city, Hương said during a recent visit to the UK.

According to the Vietnamese Ambassador to the UK and Northern Ireland Nguyễn Hoàng Long, the two sides had huge potential for cooperation thanks to Hà Nội's unique advantages and the UK’s role as one of two international financial centres.

Currently, the UK ranks 11th among foreign investors in Hà Nội with 80 projects worth nearly US$827 million.

In the first half of this year, Hà Nội's exports to the UK reached $44 million. Among the city's major items to the UK included garments, making up 24 per cent of its exports to the market, machinery and equipment or 19.8 per cent, and footwear or 12 per cent.

During the period, the city imported $58 million worth of goods from the UK, mainly metal and mechanical components, accounting for 54 per cent of its imports from the market; electronic and computer components (4.2 per cent).

The city also welcomed about 81,500 arrivals from the UK in H1.

The capital city said it would continue to improve competitiveness for local businesses so that they might take advantage of opportunities brought by the UK-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA).

Under the plan of the municipal People's Committee, top priority would be given to facilitating the development of small and medium-sized enterprises through capital, training, access to markets and information and technology.

The city would also help local businesses link with each other, create value chains and supply chains with the participation of UK businesses to take advantage of the UKVFTA while encouraging the UK-invested businesses to team up with local firms to build and develop these supply chains. — VNS