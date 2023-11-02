Submit Release
Vietjet announces new route connecting Ulaanbaatar and Nha Trang

VIETNAM, November 2 -  

HÀ NỘI — Vietjet has announced the flight route connecting the capital Ulaanbaatar of Mongolia with the coastal city Nha Trang of Việt Nam.

The announcement was made during the Việt Nam-Mongolia Business Forum, on the eve of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations on Thursday, with the participation of Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang.

The Ulaanbaatar-Nha Trang route will be operated from December 15, 2023, with the frequency of two round-trip flights per week and around five hours and a half per leg, Vietjet said. 

It is expected to meet the needs of Mongolian citizens and tourists travelling to Nha Trang and vice versa, the airline noted. 

Nha Trang is the world famous coastal city in Việt Nam, known for its pleasant weather, long sunny beach with blue sea, and attractive destinations.

Meanwhile, the capital Ulaanbaatar is the cultural, political, and economic center of Mongolia, which attracts tourists with its cultural and historical destinations, as well as its magnificent natural landscapes and vast meadows. — VNS

 

