Hà Nội hosts Việt Nam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo

VIETNAM, November 2 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo 2023 (IEAE Hà Nội) opens at the International Centre for Exhibition (ICE) in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Jointly organised by the Việt Nam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad) and Chaoyu Expo of China, the three-day event aims to boost partnerships between Vietnamese businesses and foreign firms, and the development of a high-quality electronic consumer market in the country.

According to Vinexad, with a display area of 10,000sq.m, this is one of the largest specialised exhibitions in Việt Nam, which features tens of thousands of electrical and household electronic appliances, smart devices, computers, phones, accessories and game equipment, and electronic components and other products from over 200 businesses and producers.

IEAE HÀ NỘI is a "technology fest" for the Vietnamese electronics market as well as the Southeast Asian market in general, Vinexad said.

"China stands out as a significant trading partner for Việt Nam, exporting a substantial volume of electronic products and smart devices to the country. In 2022, Việt Nam's imports of computers, electronic products, household electrical appliances and components from China surpassed US$33 billion, accounting for over 31 per cent of Việt Nam's total import turnover in this product category from around the world," said Tô Ngọc Sơn, Deputy Director General of the Asia-Africa Market Department under Việt Nam's Ministry of Industry and Trade.

"Today's event carries immense significance, as it aims to enhance and strengthen the supply chain connections for electronic products and smart devices. This exhibition plays a vital role in promoting the growth of Việt Nam's high-quality consumer electronics market."

"Trade promotion initiatives like this exhibition create new avenues for collaboration within the business community, helping to mitigate the adverse impacts of the global and regional economies. Furthermore, these efforts contribute to the continual development of trade relations between Việt Nam and China, fostering deeper, stable and sustainable trade ties," he said.

Notably, IEAE Hà Nội encourages the consumption of high-quality electronic and entertainment products, while committing to building an efficient and professional "one-stop shopping" platform, and providing a smart exhibition experience for buyers in Hà Nội and across Việt Nam.

In the framework of the event, forums and seminars are organised, focusing on the development of the electronics industry, household electrical appliances and smart devices, as well as solutions to promoting innovation and development in these sectors. — VNS