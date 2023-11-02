First waste-to-energy plant inaugurated in northern Việt Nam

VIETNAM, November 2 -

BẮC NINH — A plant that treats domestic solid waste and industrial waste to generate electricity was inaugurated in Phũ Lãng village, northern Bắc Ninh Province, on Wednesday.

This is the first private waste-to-energy plant in Việt Nam, which was invested by Green Star Environmental Co., Ltd. of Việt Nam, in collaboration with Chosun Refractories ENG and SK Ecoplant from the Republic of Korea (RoK).

The plant has a waste treatment capacity of 800 tonnes per day, with the major incinerator capable of handling 100 tonnes of household waste and 80 tonnes of industrial waste a day to generate 6.1MW of electricity using waste heat recovery technology from the RoK.

The project costs about US$45 million, of which $32 million was invested in the incinerator by the Vietnamese and Korean firms. It broke ground in July 2020 and was successfully connected to the national power grid in August 2022.

The project will help protect the environment of Bắc Ninh Province, and provide about 40 million kWh/year for the locality. The model is considered a pioneer for exchanging carbon certificates in line with the 1995 Paris Agreement and a bilateral agreement between Việt Nam and the RoK.

According to the Bắc Ninh People’s Committee, the province has four waste-to-energy plants with a combined capacity of 1,300-1,500 tonnes a day. The plants, using advanced technology, are expected to treat daily domestic waste by the second quarter of 2024. VNS