PetVivo Holdings, Inc. Announces Scheduled Presentations by PetVivo Veterinarians at the American Association of Equine Practitioners Convention in San Diego, California

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) (the “Company” or “PetVivo") an emerging biomedical device company focused on the commercialization of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals announced today that two members of PetVivo’s Scientific/Veterinarian Team, Tom Yarbrough, DVM, ACVS and Joseph Manning, DVM, MBA, will present at the American Association of Equine Practitioners (“AAEP”) annual convention to be held November 30th to December 2nd, 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.



Tom Yarbrough, DVM, ACVS, the Director of Product Research for PetVivo Holdings Inc., is providing a presentation entitled “Modern Wild West: Navigating the new classes of joint therapeutics”. In addition, Joseph Manning, DVM, MBA, Senior Technical Veterinarian for PetVivo Holdings, inc., will be discussing the use of Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology in a presentation entitled “Advancements in Intra-Articular Therapies: Experiences with a novel collagen-elastin hydrogel microparticles (CEHM) biomaterial used intra-articularly for joint conditions in equines”. If you would like to attend the presentations by Dr. Yarbrough and Dr. Manning the details are provided below.

PetVivo’s innovative product, SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, is an intra-articular injectable veterinary medical device consisting of sterilized, extra-cellular matrix microparticles; Spryng microparticles perform in the joint as wet, slippery micro-cushions used in the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, such as osteoarthritis.

“We are incredibly honored to have two members of our Scientific/Veterinarian Team presenting at one of the premier conventions for equine veterinarians in the world,” said John Lai, Chief Executive Officer of PetVivo Holdings, Inc. “We welcome the opportunity to support the AAEP, as well as the chance to share the knowledge of two of our incredibly talented veterinarians, Tom Yarbrough and Joe Manning.”

Dr. Thomas Yarbrough Presentation Schedule:

Presentation Title: Modern Wild West: Navigating the new classes of joint therapeutics

Presentation Date: Friday, December 1: 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Location for Presentation 1: San Diego Convention Center: Theater 2

Dr. Joseph Manning Presentation Schedule:

Presentation Title: Advancements in Intra-Articular Therapies: Experiences with a novel collagen-elastin hydrogel microparticles (CEHM) biomaterial used intra-articularly for joint conditions in equines

Presentation Date: Thursday, November 30: 11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Location for Presentation 2: San Diego Convention Center: Theater 2

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its innovative product, Spryng, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/ and https://sp r yn g h ealth.com/ .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV & PETVW) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company’s lead product SPRYNG™ with OsteoCushion™ technology, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and our revolutionary product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology, please contact info1@petvivo.com or visit https://petvivo.com/ or http://spry n ghealth.com .

