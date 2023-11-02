Immutep to Participate in November Investor Events

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces its management will participate in the following upcoming investor events in November:

Baird’s Biotech Discovery Series

Details: Marc Voigt (CEO), Dr. Frederic Triebel (CSO), Christian Mueller (SVP, Regulatory & Strategy), and Dr. Wade Iams, Assistant Professor of Medicine, Director Thoracic Clinical Trials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, will participate in a fireside chat. Date: Thursday, 9 November 2023 Time: 10:30AM ET

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Details: Marc Voigt (CEO) will present a corporate overview and update. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2023 Time: 3:00PM GMT (11:00AM ET)

Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chat and Mr. Voigt’s presentation at the Jefferies conference will be available under the Events page within the Investors & Media section of Immutep’s website.

About Immutep

Immutep is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapy for cancer and autoimmune disease. We are pioneers in the understanding and advancement of therapeutics related to Lymphocyte Activation Gene-3 (LAG-3), and our diversified product portfolio harnesses its unique ability to stimulate or suppress the immune response. Immutep is dedicated to leveraging its expertise to bring innovative treatment options to patients in need and to maximise value for shareholders. For more information, please visit www.immutep.com.

