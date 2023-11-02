3DX Industries Provides Update on Latest Developments

SEATTLE, WA, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- 3DX Industries Inc. (OTCM: DDDX), a leading global manufacturing company specializing in cutting-edge additive manufacturing capabilities, is excited to share the latest developments in our journey as we continue to broaden our reach and explore promising partnerships with industry giants.

Outreach to Fortune 500 and Technology Focused Companies

On August 1, 2023, 3DX Industries, Inc. issued a press release titled "3DX Industries Pursues Partnerships with Fortune 500 and Technology Focused Companies," unveiling our strategic efforts to engage with larger corporations in specific sectors, including aerospace, technology, and the marine industry. Our aim was to establish mutually beneficial partnerships and expand our presence in these domains. We are pleased to report that our outreach endeavors are yielding promising results. In recent weeks, 3DX Industries has been contacted by several prominent manufacturers, and we are actively engaged in discussions with a select few to initiate manufacturing projects and provide quotes for prospective jobs.

While we cannot attribute every success to our outreach efforts, it is clear that our proactive approach is starting to bear fruit. These early responses and ongoing dialogues with potential partners indicate a growing interest in our capabilities and a recognition of the value we bring to the table.

Collaboration with Boeing Corporation via Subcontract

One noteworthy outcome of our outreach initiatives is our collaboration with the Boeing Corporation. We are proud to announce that 3DX Industries, Inc. is actively involved in a subcontract with another prominent manufacturer that has been contracted by Boeing. Through this partnership, we have been entrusted with the production of a critical 3D Metal Printed component—a part that plays an essential role in ground operations antenna technology. This represents our commitment to precision and excellence in the aerospace sector. Our involvement in such projects reinforces our ability to meet the rigorous standards of renowned organizations and contributes to the success of vital industry players.

The Journey Continues

3DX Industries, Inc. is enthusiastic about the opportunities that lie ahead. Our ongoing outreach initiatives are an essential part of our commitment to delivering high-quality manufacturing solutions and expanding our partnerships. We remain dedicated to exceeding expectations and building long-lasting collaborations that drive innovation and success.

We extend our gratitude to our shareholders and the industry for their continued support and trust in our mission. The progress we've achieved would not have been possible without your encouragement and confidence.

