X4 Pharmaceuticals to Report Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call and Webcast on November 9, 2023

BOSTON, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that it will be reporting financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 and providing corporate updates on Thursday, November 9, 2023.



The company will host a conference call and webcast on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-451-6152 from the United States or 1-201-389-0879 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 13741400. The live webcast will be accessible through the investor relations section of X4 Pharmaceuticals’ website at www.x4pharma.com. Following the completion of the call, a webcast replay will be available on the website.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system. Our lead clinical candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4 that is being developed as an oral, once-daily therapy across a variety of immunodeficiencies, including WHIM (Warts, Hypogammaglobulinemia, Infections, and Myelokathexis) syndrome and certain chronic neutropenic disorders. Following successful completion of a global, pivotal, Phase 3 clinical trial, we are seeking U.S. approval of oral, once-daily mavorixafor for the treatment of people aged 12 years and older with WHIM syndrome. We are also currently planning a Phase 3 clinical program evaluating mavorixafor in certain chronic neutropenic disorders. We continue to leverage our insights into CXCR4 and immune system biology at our corporate headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts and at our research center of excellence in Vienna, Austria. For more information, please visit our website at www.x4pharma.com.

