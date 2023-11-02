Qples by Fobi Announces 77% Sales Growth YoY with Increased Momentum From Media Solutions, AI (8112) Coupons, & New API Integration

Qples continues to drive momentum in the shopper marketing industry, presenting at the ACP Conference and announcing a new API integration.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to provide shareholders with the following corporate update regarding the Company’s subsidiary, Qples.



QPLES DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS CONTINUE TO DRIVE REVENUE, EXPANDING QPLES’ BRAND PRESENCE IN SHOPPER MARKETING

Qples continues to successfully expand its presence in the shopper marketing industry, experiencing a 77% increase in year-over-year (YoY) sales growth since the official launch of its media platform in late 2022. The Qples media platform offers mobile advertising solutions that enable retailers and CPG brands to track in-store attribution and ROI of their media campaigns, helping them better understand customer preferences and subsequently deliver more targeted and personalized experiences. As the digital marketing landscape evolves, including increasing demand for AI (8112) Universal Digital Coupons, Qples has strategically focused on growing the digital media segment of its business to reach modern-day customers effectively, presenting the most relevant promotions and coupons wherever they shop.

QPLES PRESENTS AI (8112) CONSUMER EXPERIENCE AT ACP INDUSTRY COUPON CONFERENCE 2023

In September, Qples participated in a Q&A panel at the Association for Coupons & Promotions’ (previously Association for Coupon Professionals) annual Industry Coupon Conference to discuss the development of AI (8112) Universal Digital Coupons and how they work for customers. As one of three companies selected to present on the AI (8112) user experience, Qples distinguishes itself as the only solution provider to deliver coupons via web browser, in-app, native wallet, and print. These diverse delivery options enable Qples to offer the most versatility in the coupon market, positioning Qples as a leading coupon provider that is making business as easy as possible for retailers and CPG brands.

QPLES ANNOUNCES NEW API INTEGRATION SET TO REVOLUTIONIZE THE DIGITAL COUPON LANDSCAPE

Qples is currently negotiating several new partnerships to introduce a new Discovery API that will help brands further leverage Qples’ digital coupon capabilities and inventory. The new API is designed to cater to businesses that seek access to digital coupons but often lack the infrastructure to create and distribute these coupons to their customers.

Unlike other solution providers in the market who are limited to in-app discovery and redemption methods, clients using Qples' new Discovery API will be able to achieve enhanced coupon creation and distribution by distributing coupons directly to their consumers within their own apps. In providing access to all of Qples’ public offers and promotions, the Discovery API will empower brands to maximize their shopper budgets and distribute coupons to customers at the right time and place, creating an even more seamless coupon experience.

Eddy Watson, President of Qples, states: "I am so proud of how hard our team has worked with the expansion of Qples in the shopper marketing segment. As AI (8112) continues to grow, we have focused heavily on providing more capabilities and options that help our clients deliver coupons in an ever-evolving world, making business as easy as possible for them. With the combination of our new Discovery API, digital media, and new AI (8112) capabilities, marketers can finally see a full end-to-end journey of their customers."

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, highlights the fast-paced evolution of mobile industry practices and standards, especially with regard to the AI (8112) digital format: “Qples has consistently achieved impressive growth numbers. We commend Eddy and the Qples team for once again being at the forefront of driving innovation that brings exceptional value to their customers, partners, and, of course, our company and its shareholders.”

About Fobi

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

