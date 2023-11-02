Inspired Partners With Caesars Digital to Develop a Range of Customized Hybrid Dealer® Products





NEW YORK, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems, and solutions, announced today an agreement with Caesars Digital. The new partnership is centered around the creation of bespoke Hybrid Dealer products for Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino utilizing groundbreaking Inspired technology that seamlessly integrates Virtual CGI, green screen technology, and footage of real dealers to create an unparalleled gaming experience.



Hybrid Dealer is a new, patent-pending, game-changing product category that offers players branded casino and gameshow content without the challenges associated with live-dealer products. It seamlessly blends physical and digital elements in a way that offers operators unlimited branding and customizable possibilities that are unique from game to game. Hybrid Dealer games require no studios; instead, outcomes are RNG-generated. The scheduled action continues 24/7, with the hosts changing regularly to keep players engaged. The Hybrid Dealer technology empowers Inspired to develop and customize games for individual clients quickly and at comparatively lower cost, delivering unprecedented flexibility.

Inspired’s customized gameshow and table game Hybrid Dealer products for Caesars Digital will transport players to the dazzling lights of the Las Vegas Strip and the Caesars flagship destinations, leveraging the flexibility of the Hybrid Dealer technology to deliver these branded games across multiple jurisdictions without the challenges of setting up individual studios.

Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired, said, “We are excited to be working with Caesars to bring these revolutionary Hybrid Dealer products to their players. Hybrid Dealer is a whole new category of games, and through our advanced technology, Caesars will be able to provide realistic experiences to their players without the expense and effort of dedicated studios and staffing.”

Matt Sunderland, Senior Vice President and Head of iGaming at Caesars Digital, said, “We are always looking for new ways to enhance the player experience and for ways to keep our players engaged. Inspired's Hybrid Dealer technology provides a customizable gaming experience that is second to none and allows our players to enjoy the thrill of our iconic Caesars destinations in a whole new way. This partnership is a testament to our dedication to providing the best online casino experience for our players through cutting-edge offerings.”

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired’s gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals.



Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and “project” and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired’s control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired’s views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the “Risk Factors” section of Inspired’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired’s website at www.inseinc.com.

