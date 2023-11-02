Submit Release
Akoya to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: AKYA) (“Akoya”), The Spatial Biology Company®, today announced that Company management will be participating in three upcoming investor conferences.

  • Stephens Annual Investment Conference | NASH 2023
    Fireside Chat on Wednesday, November 15th at 11:00 AM CT
    Nashville, TN
  • Canaccord Genuity 2023 MedTech, Diagnostics and Digital Health & Services Forum
    Fireside Chat on Thursday, November 16th at 2:30 PM ET
    New York, NY
  • Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference
    Fireside Chat on Thursday, November 30th at 11:30 AM ET       
    New York, NY

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the “Investors” section of the Akoya website at https://investors.akoyabio.com/.

About Akoya Biosciences
As The Spatial Biology Company®, Akoya Biosciences’ mission is to bring context to the world of biology and human health through the power of spatial phenotyping. The company offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and response to therapy. Akoya offers a full continuum of spatial phenotyping solutions to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research via its key platforms: PhenoCycler™, PhenoImager™ Fusion and PhenoImager HT. To learn more about Akoya, visit www.akoyabio.com.

Investor Contact:
Priyam Shah
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Akoya Biosciences, Inc.
investors@akoyabio.com

Media Contact:
Christine Quern
(617) 650-8497
media@akoyabio.com 


