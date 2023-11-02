Worksport Gears Up for Initial Alpha Release of its Pioneering COR Portable Energy Storage System

West Seneca, New York, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW) (“Worksport” or the “Company”) proudly announces it is preparing for an alpha release of its highly anticipated COR battery system. In anticipation of the system’s alpha release, the Company is streamlining its supply chain, marked by the strategic forging of partnership agreements with esteemed global suppliers.



The Company expects this initial release of its COR battery system to serve as a preliminary user iteration prior to its anticipated mass-market release in North America, with future intentions of releasing the system in other key global markets. This invaluable phase aims to harness the feedback from a select group of test users to allow the Company to finetune the COR system, ensuring optimal performance, bug-free operation, and a seamless user experience. Worksport will provide a definitive alpha release date upon finalizing all requisite elements.

Reflecting on this exciting journey, CEO Steven Rossi commented, "The energy at Worksport is high. In light of our recent $16MM annual sales agreement with a US-based automotive aftermarket reseller and recent interest from a Canada-based automotive aftermarket reseller, registering well in excess of $10 billion CAD in annual sales, it is encouraging to see the growing industry enthusiasm for our innovations. As we are approaching alpha release of our COR battery system, which will complement our SOLIS solar cover, the horizon looks promising indeed."

In response to the increasing demand, Worksport is working hard to expand its production capabilities. Additionally, the Company's subsidiary, Terravis Energy, unveiled its plans this week to increase research and development for its groundbreaking heat pump, reflecting its confidence in the product's expansive market potential.

"Our roots in manufacturing high-demand hard and soft folding tonneau covers set the stage for our journey," added Rossi. "But as we move further into the green tech space with our SOLIS solar cover, the COR battery system, and Terravis Energy's heat pump, our vision is clear – execution paired with the vision to be at the forefront of creating a more sustainable future."

For further information, please visit Worksport’s official website for investors at investors.worksport.com.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the intellectual property on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. Terravis Energy’s website is terravisenergy.com. For more information, please visit investors.worksport.com .

Connect with Worksport

Please follow the Company’s social media accounts on X (previously Twitter), Facebook , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Instagram (collectively, the “Accounts”), the links of which are links to external third party websites, as well as sign up for the Company’s newsletters at investors.worksport.com . The Company does not endorse, ensure the accuracy of, or accept any responsibility for any content on these third party websites other than content published by the Company.

Worksport strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

LinkedIn

Facebook

X (previously Twitter)

Instagram

YouTube

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings, and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company also uses the Accounts to announce Company news and other information. The information shared on the Accounts could be deemed to be material information. As a result, the Company encourages investors, the media, and others to review the information the Company publishes on the Accounts.

In order to comply with Regulation FD, the Company does not selectively disclose material non-public information on any Account. If there is any significant financial information, it is the policy of the Company to release it broadly to the public through a press release or SEC filing prior to publishing it on one of the Accounts.

For additional information, please contact:

Steven Obadiah

Investor Relations

Worksport Ltd.

T: 1 (888) 554 8789 E: investors@worksport.com W: www.worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements