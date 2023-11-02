Core Molding Technologies Appoints New Board Member

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: CMT) (“Core Molding”, “Core” or the “Company”), announced today that Salvador Miñarro has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Mr. Miñarro is the Chief Executive Officer of Darnel Group, a global leader in the production of high-quality, food-grade sustainable packaging solutions and a pioneer in post-consumer recycled material. Prior to the Darnel Group Mr. Miñarro was the President and Chief Executive Officer of Vitro Automotive and also held executive positions in operations, sales and finance at Libbey, Inc. Mr. Miñarro has an executive MBA from Instituto Panamericano de Alta Dirección de Empresas, a Master’s degree in Finance from University of Southern California, and a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineer from Inst. Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.



“We are pleased to have Sal join the Board and look forward to his contributions to the Company. Sal’s extensive experience and background in the manufacturing space, as well as his experience operating in Canada and Mexico are invaluable and will be instrumental to the Company achieving its strategic growth goals,” said Thomas Cellitti, Chairman of the Board of Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

“Sal’s manufacturing knowledge and corporate leadership skills will be a great complement to the diverse talents of our current Board members. We are excited to have Sal as part of the Core team,” Cellitti continued.

About Core Molding Technologies, Inc.

Core Molding Technologies is a leading engineered materials company specializing in molded structural products, principally in building products, utilities, transportation and powersports industries across North America. The Company operates in one operating segment as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The Company’s operating segment consists of one reporting unit, Core Molding Technologies. The Company offers customers a wide range of manufacturing processes to fit various program volume and investment requirements. These thermoset processes include compression molding of sheet molding compound (“SMC”), resin transfer molding (“RTM”), liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene (“DCPD”), spray-up and hand-lay-up. The thermoplastic processes include direct long-fiber thermoplastics (“DLFT”) and structural foam and structural web injection molding. Core Molding Technologies serves a wide variety of markets, including the medium and heavy-duty truck, marine, automotive, agriculture, construction, and other commercial products. The demand for Core Molding Technologies’ products is affected by economic conditions in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Core Molding Technologies’ operations may change proportionately more than revenues from operations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company’s expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results and the future of the Company’s end markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those reflected in forward-looking statements relating to our operations and business include: general macroeconomic, social, regulatory and political conditions, including uncertainties surrounding volatility in financial markets; the short-term and long-term impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, or other pandemics in the future, on our business; changes in the plastics, transportation, marine and commercial product industries; efforts of the Company to expand its customer base and develop new products to diversify markets, materials and processes and increase operational enhancements; the Company’s initiatives to quote and execute manufacturing processes for new business, acquire raw materials, address inflationary pressures, regulatory matters and labor relations; and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including those included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. There can be no assurance that statements made in this press release relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.

