Redwood Logistics Drives $2M In Savings for Camping World

- Supply chain technology and logistics execution orchestrated by a modern 4PL drives transportation savings for Camping World -

CHICAGO, Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camping World, the nation's largest retailer of recreational vehicles (RVs), accessories, and related services, has achieved substantial cost savings of over $2 million through its partnership with Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest growing fourth party logistics providers (4PLs) in North America.



Camping World operates 185 SuperCenters nationwide, alongside a comprehensive e-commerce platform offering a vast array of products, all distributed from multiple regional distribution centers. However, the company was confronted with operational challenges stemming from fragmented shipping software systems and mode-specific data storage, which significantly hindered operational visibility, cost measurement and performance improvement.

“We were challenged to manage the realities of today’s volatile business environment and omnichannel service requirements using our legacy systems,” said Charles Lightfoot, Sr Director - Supply Chain and Logistics, Camping World. “We partnered with Redwood to completely merge our systems and processes into a state-of-the-art technology footprint — then we trusted them to manage it as a 4PL provider. By partnering with Redwood to digitally transform our logistics, we’ve saved millions of dollars, while allowing our team to focus on what they do best: serving customers.”

The collaboration between Redwood and Camping world resulted in the creation of a customized supply chain management and orchestration system, known as a modern 4PL architecture.

Redwood designed an open technology system that seamlessly incorporated a transportation management system (TMS), e-commerce systems, freight audit and settlement tools, and various other capabilities, all orchestrated, implemented and managed by Redwood. The unique offering operates entirely through RedwoodConnect™, Redwood’s proprietary iPaaS platform.

“The application of these digital solutions allows Camping World to optimize its logistics network, improving both service and cost efficiency,” added Eric Rempel, Chief Innovation Officer, Redwood. “Today, Redwood expertly manages a fully orchestrated logistics network across all Camping World distribution centers and store locations, coordinating shipments across all modes, from parcel and less-than-truckload to full truckload and intermodal.”

Want more information on 4PL services provided by Redwood: Check out the 2023 Gartner Market Guide on 4PLs featuring Redwood as a Representative Vendor.

Read the full results of Redwood’s collaboration with Camping World here.

Watch our on-demand LinkedIn Live discussing what is a modern 4PL, challenges with the model, and ways to orchestrate savings across your supply chain.



About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company and modern 4PL headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 21 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage and flexible freight management all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com .

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL, (together with its subsidiaries) is the World’s largest retailer of RVs and related products and services. Our vision is to build a long-term legacy business that makes RVing fun and easy. Our Camping World and Good Sam brands have been serving RV consumers since 1966. We strive to build long-term value for our customers, employees, and shareholders by combining a unique and comprehensive assortment of RV products and services with a national network of RV dealerships, service centers and customer support centers along with the industry’s most extensive online presence and a highly trained and knowledgeable team of employees serving our customers, the RV lifestyle, and the communities in which we operate. We also believe that our Good Sam organization and family of programs and services uniquely enable us to connect with our customers as stewards of the RV enthusiast community and the RV lifestyle. With RV sales and service locations in 43 states, Camping World has grown to become the prime destination for everything RV. For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.

Media Contact:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

tyler@leadcoverage.com