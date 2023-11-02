MGP Ingredients Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated gross profit increased 24%;

Continued gross margin expansion across all business segments;

Increases full year guidance

ATCHISON, Kan., Nov. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

2023 third quarter consolidated results compared to 2022 third quarter:

Sales increased 5% to $211.6 million.

Gross profit increased 24% to $73.4 million, representing 34.7% of sales.

Operating income decreased 41% to $19.8 million and net income decreased 45% to $13.1 million, primarily due to the impairment of assets and other one-time expenses of $18.3 million related to the planned Atchison distillery closure as well as the increase in fair value of contingent consideration of $4.2 million related to the Penelope acquisition.

Adjusted operating income increased 26% to $42.7 million and adjusted net income increased 28% to $30.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 24% to $48.1 million.

Basic earnings per common share (“EPS”) decreased to $0.59 per share from $1.07 per share and diluted EPS decreased to $0.58 per share from $1.06 per share, primarily due to the impairment of assets and other one-time expenses related to the planned Atchison distillery closure as well as the increase in fair value of contingent consideration related to the Penelope acquisition.

Adjusted basic EPS increased to $1.36 per share from $1.07 per share and adjusted diluted EPS increased to $1.34 per share from $1.06 per share.



“We are very pleased with our continued momentum this quarter, which has again yielded strong results across each of our business segments,” said David Colo, president and CEO of MGP Ingredients. “Sales of brown goods grew 28% from the prior year period, driven by strong demand for our new distillate and aged whiskey. The closure of the Atchison white goods and industrial alcohol distillery, which is consistent with our long-term strategic objectives, remains on track. Within our Branded Spirits segment, sales of our premium plus brands grew 33% from the prior year period, which led to additional gross margin expansion for the segment. Our Ingredient Solutions business once again generated record results during the quarter and continued to benefit from consumer preference toward high protein, low net carb diets. We remain committed to executing against our strategy and believe our continued strong performance underscores the strength of our business model.”

Distilling Solutions

In the third quarter 2023, sales for the Distilling Solutions segment increased 3% to $111.9 million year- over-year, driven by strong quarterly sales of brown goods, up 28% versus the prior year period. Gross profit increased to $33.3 million or 29.8% of segment sales, compared to $25.9 million or 23.9% of segment sales in the third quarter 2022.

Branded Spirits

For the third quarter 2023, sales for the Branded Spirits segment increased 6% to $66.8 million, led by sales of premium plus brands, which increased 33% to $30.8 million. Gross profit increased to $29.0 million, or 43.5% of segment sales, compared to $25.1 million, or 39.9% of segment sales in the third quarter 2022.

Ingredient Solutions

In the third quarter 2023, sales in the Ingredient Solutions segment increased 11% to $33.0 million versus the prior-year period. Gross profit increased to $11.1 million, or 33.8% of segment sales, compared to $8.1 million, or 27.1% of segment sales in the third quarter 2022.

Other

Advertising and promotion expenses for the third quarter 2023 increased $2.2 million to $9.5 million as compared to the third quarter 2022.

Corporate selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the third quarter 2023 increased $3.7 million to $21.6 million as compared to the third quarter 2022.

During the third quarter, the impairment of assets and other one-time expenses totaled $18.3 million related to the planned closure of the Atchison distillery, and the change in fair value of the contingent consideration totaled $4.2 million related to the Penelope acquisition.

The corporate effective tax rate for the third quarter 2023 was 25.0%, compared with 24.2% from the third quarter 2022.

2023 Outlook

MGP is offering the following revised consolidated guidance for fiscal 2023:

Sales are projected to be in the range of $815 million to $835 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $192 million to $197 million.

Adjusted basic EPS is forecasted to be in the $5.50 to $5.65 range, with basic weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 22.1 million at year end.



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

OPERATING INCOME ROLLFORWARD

(Dollars in thousands)

Operating income, quarter versus quarter Operating Income Change Operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 $ 33,864 Increase in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment 7,363 22 % Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment 3,973 12 pp(a) Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment 3,064 9 pp Increase in advertising and promotion expenses (2,226 ) (7 ) pp Increase in SG&A expenses (3,665 ) (11 ) pp Impairment of long-lived assets and other (18,334 ) (54 ) pp Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,200 ) (12 ) pp Operating income for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 $ 19,839 (41 )%





Operating income, year to date versus year to date Operating Income Change Operating income for the year to date ended September 30, 2022 $ 119,250 Increase in gross profit - Distilling Solutions segment 10,356 9 % Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment 10,291 9 pp(a) Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment 8,827 7 pp Increase in advertising and promotion expenses (7,029 ) (6 ) pp Increase in SG&A expenses (13,620 ) (11 ) pp Impairment of long-lived assets and other (18,334 ) (15 ) pp Change in fair value of contingent consideration (4,200 ) (4 ) pp Operating income for the year to date ended September 30, 2023 $ 105,541 (11 )%

(a) Percentage points (“pp”).





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE (“EPS”) ROLLFORWARD

Change in EPS, quarter versus quarter EPS Change Basic EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 $ 1.07 Change in operating income (b) (0.48 ) (45 )% Change in other income (expense), net(b) 0.05 5 pp(a) Change in interest expense, net (b) (0.03 ) (3 ) pp Change in effective tax rate (0.02 ) (2 ) pp Basic EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 $ 0.59 (45 )% Impact of dilutive shares outstanding (0.01 ) (1 ) pp Diluted EPS for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 $ 0.58 (46 )%





Change in EPS, year to date versus year to date EPS Change Basic EPS for the year to date ended September 30, 2022 $ 3.91 Change in operating income(b) (0.47 ) (12 )% Change in other income (expense), net(b) 0.08 2 pp(a) Change in effective tax rate (0.08 ) (2 ) pp Change in weighted average shares outstanding (0.01 ) — pp Basic EPS for the year to date ended September 30, 2023 $ 3.43 (12 )% Impact of dilutive shares outstanding (0.02 ) (1 ) pp Diluted EPS for the year to date ended September 30, 2023 $ 3.41 (13 )%

(a) Percentage points (“pp”).

(b) Items are net of tax based on the effective tax rate for the base year (2022).





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT

(Dollars in thousands)

DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES Quarter Ended September 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 73,409 $ 57,423 $ 15,986 28 % White goods 14,429 20,469 (6,040 ) (30 ) Premium beverage alcohol 87,838 77,892 9,946 13 Industrial alcohol 9,407 10,761 (1,354 ) (13 ) Food grade alcohol 97,245 88,653 8,592 10 Fuel grade alcohol 1,509 3,713 (2,204 ) (59 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 5,746 9,943 (4,197 ) (42 ) Warehouse services 7,353 6,335 1,018 16 Total Distilling Solutions $ 111,853 $ 108,644 $ 3,209 3 %





BRANDED SPIRITS SALES Quarter Ended September 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Ultra premium $ 20,107 $ 13,804 $ 6,303 46 % Super premium 3,637 3,350 287 9 Premium 7,099 6,013 1,086 18 Premium plus 30,843 23,167 7,676 33 Mid 17,650 20,834 (3,184 ) (15 ) Value 11,049 12,097 (1,048 ) (9 ) Other 7,277 6,663 614 9 Total Branded Spirits $ 66,819 $ 62,761 $ 4,058 6 %





INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES Quarter Ended September 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales Change Increase / (Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 17,196 $ 16,241 $ 955 6 % Specialty wheat proteins 11,440 9,697 1,743 18 Commodity wheat starches 4,226 3,803 423 11 Commodity wheat proteins 90 — 90 N/A Total Ingredient Solutions $ 32,952 $ 29,741 $ 3,211 11 %





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT

DISTILLING SOLUTIONS SALES Year to Date Ended

September 30, Year to Date versus Year to Date Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 214,857 $ 175,899 $ 38,958 22 % White goods 47,199 57,996 (10,797 ) (19 ) Premium beverage alcohol 262,056 233,895 28,161 12 Industrial alcohol 29,911 35,141 (5,230 ) (15 ) Food grade alcohol 291,967 269,036 22,931 9 Fuel grade alcohol 5,963 10,307 (4,344 ) (42 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 23,053 30,127 (7,074 ) (23 ) Warehouse services 20,958 17,821 3,137 18 Total Distilling Solutions $ 341,941 $ 327,291 $ 14,650 4 %





BRANDED SPIRITS SALES Year to Date Ended

September 30, Year to Date versus Year to Date Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Ultra premium $ 43,594 $ 35,836 $ 7,758 22 % Super premium 9,614 9,522 92 1 Premium 20,144 17,928 2,216 12 Premium plus 73,352 63,286 10,066 16 Mid 55,575 63,408 (7,833 ) (12 ) Value 36,048 36,304 (256 ) (1 ) Other 16,343 14,080 2,263 16 Total Branded Spirits $ 181,318 $ 177,078 $ 4,240 2 %





INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES Year to Date Ended

September 30, Year to Date versus Year to Date Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2023 2022 $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 48,977 $ 47,445 $ 1,532 3 % Specialty wheat proteins 35,918 29,225 6,693 23 Commodity wheat starches 12,870 10,286 2,584 25 Commodity wheat proteins 611 38 573 1,508 Total Ingredient Solutions $ 98,376 $ 86,994 $ 11,382 13 %





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Quarter Ended September 30, Year to Date Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 211,624 $ 201,146 $ 621,635 $ 591,363 Cost of sales 138,176 142,098 402,068 401,270 Gross profit 73,448 59,048 219,567 190,093 Advertising and promotion expenses 9,505 7,279 25,877 18,848 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 21,570 17,905 65,615 51,995 Impairment of long-lived assets and other 18,334 — 18,334 — Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,200 — 4,200 — Operating income 19,839 33,864 105,541 119,250 Interest expense, net (2,353 ) (1,350 ) (4,630 ) (4,491 ) Other income (expense), net (25 ) (1,353 ) 5 (2,361 ) Income before income taxes 17,461 31,161 100,916 112,398 Income tax expense 4,373 7,533 24,832 26,037 Net income 13,088 23,628 76,084 86,361 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 123 180 324 444 Net income attributable to MGP Ingredients, Inc. 13,211 23,808 76,408 86,805 Income attributable to participating securities (129 ) (188 ) (760 ) (688 ) Net income used in earnings per common share calculation $ 13,082 $ 23,620 $ 75,648 $ 86,117 Weighted average common shares Basic 22,066,159 22,008,381 22,056,270 22,000,026 Diluted 22,381,516 22,228,814 22,207,031 22,000,026 Earnings per common share Basic $ 0.59 $ 1.07 $ 3.43 $ 3.91 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 1.06 $ 3.41 $ 3.91





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,030 $ 47,889 Receivables, net 126,692 109,267 Inventory 342,401 289,722 Prepaid expenses 4,600 2,957 Refundable income taxes 2,193 4,327 Total Current Assets 503,916 454,162 Property, plant, and equipment 465,746 450,800 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (222,497 ) (215,168 ) Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 243,249 235,632 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 15,551 15,042 Investment in joint ventures 5,343 5,534 Intangible assets, net 272,520 216,768 Goodwill 321,544 226,294 Other assets 4,242 4,779 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,366,365 $ 1,158,211 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,400 $ 5,600 Accounts payable 54,403 66,432 Federal and state excise taxes payable 2,719 4,627 Accrued expenses and other 26,586 28,716 Total Current Liabilities 90,108 105,375 Long-term debt, less current maturities 114,812 29,510 Convertible senior notes 195,465 195,225 Long-term operating lease liabilities 12,606 11,622 Contingent consideration 66,300 — Other noncurrent liabilities 3,888 3,723 Deferred income taxes 65,000 67,112 Total Liabilities 548,179 412,567 Total equity 818,186 745,644 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL EQUITY $ 1,366,365 $ 1,158,211





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(Dollars in thousands)

Year to Date Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 76,084 $ 86,361 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 16,272 16,257 Impairment of long-lived assets and other 18,334 — Share-based compensation 5,651 3,086 Equity method investment loss 191 1,036 Deferred income taxes, including change in valuation allowance (2,112 ) (302 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 4,200 — Other, net 376 426 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: Receivables, net (14,980 ) (15,582 ) Inventory (42,015 ) (30,599 ) Prepaid expenses (1,517 ) 1,165 Income taxes payable (refundable) 2,134 (1,006 ) Accounts payable (10,069 ) 12,613 Accrued expenses and other (2,471 ) 1,220 Federal and state excise taxes payable (1,908 ) (2,279 ) Other, net 435 (143 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 48,605 72,253 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant, and equipment (42,062 ) (29,217 ) Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (103,712 ) — Contributions to equity method investment — (2,232 ) Other, net (916 ) (315 ) Net cash used in investing activities (146,690 ) (31,764 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payment of dividends and dividend equivalents (8,006 ) (7,984 ) Purchase of treasury stock (801 ) (714 ) Proceeds from long-term debt 105,000 — Principal payments on long-term debt (18,000 ) (2,603 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 78,193 (11,301 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 33 (82 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (19,859 ) 29,106 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 47,889 21,568 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 28,030 $ 50,674





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income(b) MGP Earnings(a) Basic EPS Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 19,839 $ 17,461 $ 13,088 $ 13,082 $ 0.59 $ 0.58 Adjusted to remove: Impairment of long-lived assets and other (c) 18,334 18,334 13,750 13,750 0.62 0.61 Fair value of contingent consideration(d) 4,200 4,200 3,150 3,150 0.14 0.14 Business acquisition costs (e) 314 314 235 235 0.01 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 42,687 $ 40,309 $ 30,223 $ 30,217 $ 1.36 $ 1.34

Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income MGP Earnings(a) Basic EPS Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 33,864 $ 31,161 $ 23,628 $ 23,620 $ 1.07 $ 1.06 Adjusted to remove: No adjustments for the period — — — — — Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 33,864 $ 31,161 $ 23,628 $ 23,620 $ 1.07 $ 1.06





Year to Date Ended September 30, 2023 Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income(b) MGP Earnings(a) Basic EPS Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 105,541 $ 100,916 $ 76,084 $ 75,648 $ 3.43 $ 3.41 Adjusted to remove: Impairment of long-lived assets and other (c) 18,334 18,334 13,824 13,824 0.63 0.62 Fair value of contingent consideration(d) 4,200 4,200 3,167 3,167 0.14 0.14 Business acquisition costs (e) 1,814 1,814 1,368 1,368 0.06 0.06 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 129,889 $ 125,264 $ 94,443 $ 94,007 $ 4.26 $ 4.23





Year to Date Ended September 30, 2022 Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income MGP Earnings(a) Basic and Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 119,250 $ 112,398 $ 86,361 $ 86,117 $ 3.91 Adjusted to remove: No adjustments for the period — — — — — Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 119,250 $ 112,398 $ 86,361 $ 86,117 $ 3.91

(a) MGP Earnings is defined as "Net income used in Earnings Per Common Share calculation."

(b) The tax rate used for non-GAAP items for the quarter and year to date ended September 30, 2023 was 25.0% and 24.6%, respectively.

(c) The impairment of long-lived assets and other relates to the planned closure of the Atchison Distillery, which included $17,112 of impairment of assets as well as $1,222 of expenses related to severance costs, contract termination fees, and consulting fees. Impairment of long-lived assets and other are included in the Consolidated Statement of Income as a component of operating income and relates to the Distilling Solutions segment.

(d) Fair value of contingent consideration relates to the quarterly adjustment of the contingent consideration related to the acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC. It is included in the Consolidated Statement of Income as a component of operating income and relates to the Branded Spirits segment.

(e) Business acquisition costs are included in the Consolidated Statement of Income within the selling, general, and administrative line item and include transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC.







MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended September 30, Year to Date Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income $ 13,088 $ 23,628 $ 76,084 $ 86,361 Interest expense 2,353 1,350 4,630 4,491 Income tax expense 4,373 7,533 24,832 26,037 Depreciation and amortization 5,782 5,333 16,272 16,257 Equity method investment loss (income) (388 ) 856 191 1,036 Impairment of long-lived assets and other 18,334 — 18,334 — Fair value of contingent consideration 4,200 — 4,200 — Business acquisition costs 314 — 1,814 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 48,056 $ 38,700 $ 146,357 $ 134,182

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure is defined as earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, equity method investment loss (income), impairment of long-lived assets and other, fair value of contingent consideration, and business acquisition costs. See "Reconciliation of selected GAAP measure to adjusted non-GAAP measures" for further details.





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

DILUTIVE SHARES OUTSTANDING CALCULATION (UNAUDITED)

Quarter Ended September 30, Year to Date Ended

September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Principal amount of the bonds $ 201,250,000 $ 201,250,000 $ 201,250,000 $ 201,250,000 Par value $ 1,000 $ 1,000 $ 1,000 $ 1,000 Number of bonds outstanding (a) 201,250 201,250 201,250 201,250 Initial conversion rate 10.3911 10.3911 10.3911 10.3911 Conversion price $ 96.23620 $ 96.23620 $ 96.23620 $ 96.23620 Average share price (b) $ 113.32587 $ 107.44873 $ 103.71316 $ 94.08909 Impact of conversion (c) $ 236,988,065 $ 224,697,738 $ 216,885,881 $ — Cash paid for principal (201,250,000 ) (201,250,000 ) (201,250,000 ) (201,250,000 ) Conversion premium $ 35,738,065 $ 23,447,738 $ 15,635,881 $ — Average share price $ 113.32587 $ 107.44873 $ 103.71316 $ 94.08909 Conversion premium in shares (d) (e) 315,357 218,223 150,761 —

(a) Number of bonds outstanding is calculated by taking the principal amount of the bonds divided by the par value.

(b) Average share price is calculated by taking the average of the daily closing share price for the period. If the average share price is less than the conversion price of $96.23620 per share, the impact to EPS is anti-dilutive and therefore the shares were excluded from the diluted EPS calculation.

(c) Impact of conversion is calculated by taking the number of bonds outstanding multiplied by the initial conversion rate multiplied by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price then the impact of conversion is zero.

(d) The impacts of the Convertible Senior Notes were included in the diluted weighted average common shares outstanding if the impact was dilutive. The Convertible Senior Notes would only have a dilutive impact if the average market price per share during the quarter and year to date period exceeds the conversion price of $96.23620 per share.

(e) Conversion premium in shares is calculated by taking the conversion premium divided by the average share price. If the average share price is less than the conversion price, then the conversion premium in shares is zero.







MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Purchase Accounting - Summary of Preliminary Fair Value Step Up

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands)

The acquisition of Penelope Bourbon LLC, which closed on June 1, 2023, was accounted for as a business combination in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification 805, Business Combinations, and as such, assets acquired, liabilities assumed, and consideration transferred were recorded at their estimated fair values on the acquisition date. The fair value of the assets and liabilities are based upon a preliminary assessment of fair value and may change as valuations for certain tangible assets, intangible assets, and contingent liabilities are finalized and the associated income tax impacts are determined. The Company expects to finalize the purchase price allocation as soon as practicable, but no longer than one year from the acquisition date. The table below reflects the summary for distributor relationships preliminary purchase price accounting step up to fair value, the related amortization period, and the Income Statement caption within which the adjustment is included.

Income Statement Impact Step Up Value Amortization Period Income Statement Caption Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Year to Date Ended September 30, 2023 Definite-lived intangible asset -

Distributor relationships $ 23,700 20 years SG&A $ 303 $ 395





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Impact of the Planned Closure of the Atchison Distillery

Segment Operating Results and Pro-Forma Results

Year to Date Ended September 30, 2023

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Distilling Solutions Year to Date Ended

September 30, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Brown Goods $ 214,857 $ 214,857 $ — — % White Goods 47,199 11,378 (35,821 ) (76 ) Premium beverage alcohol 262,056 226,235 (35,821 ) (14 ) Industrial alcohol 29,911 — (29,911 ) (100 ) Food grade alcohol 291,967 226,235 (65,732 ) (23 ) Fuel grade alcohol 5,963 16 (5,947 ) (100 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 23,053 7,749 (15,304 ) (66 ) Warehouse services 20,958 20,958 — — Total Sales $ 341,941 $ 254,958 $ (86,983 ) (25 )% Gross profit $ 104,986 $ 112,547 $ 7,561 7 % Gross margin % 30.7 % 44.1 % 13.4 pp(c)





Ingredient Solutions Year to Date Ended

September 30, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 48,977 $ 48,977 $ — — % Specialty wheat proteins 35,918 35,918 — — Commodity wheat starches 12,870 12,870 — — Commodity wheat proteins 611 611 — — Total Sales $ 98,376 $ 98,376 $ — — % Gross profit $ 34,945 $ 29,812 $ (5,133 ) (d) (15 )% Gross margin % 35.5 % 30.3 % (5.2 ) pp(c)





Consolidated Year to Date Ended

September 30, 2023 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Sales $ 621,635 $ 534,652 $ (86,983 ) (14 )% Gross profit $ 219,567 $ 221,995 $ 2,428 1 % Gross margin % 35.3 % 41.5 % 6.2 pp(c)

(a) Represents actual results of the Company for the year to date ended September 30, 2023, as reported in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

(b) Represents the Company's results for the year to date ended September 30, 2023 excluding results associated with the Company's Atchison, Kansas distillery. These are pro-forma unaudited financial results and are preliminary. In some circumstances, white goods, industrial alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and at times certain co-products are produced at the Company's Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. The pro-forma financial results assume the loss of the waste starch slurry credit and no gain or loss on the disposal. The results of the Branded Spirits segment for the year to date ended September 30, 2023 would not have been impacted by a closure of the Atchison, Kansas distillery.

(c) Percentage points (“pp”).

(d) The reduction in gross profit for the Ingredient Solutions segment is the result of increased cost of goods sold from no longer receiving an intercompany credit for the waste starch slurry by-product purchased by the adjoined Atchison, Kansas distillery. The value of the intercompany credit is derived from the value of corn which has fluctuated over time.





MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

Impact of the Planned Closure of the Atchison Distillery

Segment Operating Results and Pro-Forma Results

Year Ended December 31, 2022

(UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Distilling Solutions Year Ended December 31, 2022 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Brown Goods $ 229,523 $ 229,523 $ — — % White Goods 74,510 24,110 (50,400 ) (68 ) Premium beverage alcohol 304,033 253,633 (50,400 ) (17 ) Industrial alcohol 46,812 907 (45,905 ) (98 ) Food grade alcohol 350,845 254,540 (96,305 ) (27 ) Fuel grade alcohol 13,681 41 (13,640 ) (100 ) Distillers feed and related co-products 40,354 9,477 (30,877 ) (77 ) Warehouse services 23,598 23,598 — — Total Sales $ 428,478 $ 287,656 $ (140,822 ) (33 )% Gross profit $ 126,282 $ 132,388 $ 6,106 5 % Gross margin % 29.5 % 46.0 % 16.5 pp(c)





Ingredient Solutions Year Ended December 31, 2022 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 62,567 $ 62,567 $ — — % Specialty wheat proteins 39,313 39,313 — — Commodity wheat starches 14,023 14,023 — — Commodity wheat proteins 38 38 — — Total Sales $ 115,941 $ 115,941 $ — — % Gross profit $ 31,503 $ 26,017 $ (5,486 ) (d) (17 )% Gross margin % 27.2 % 22.4 % (4.8 ) pp(c)





Consolidated Year Ended December 31, 2022 Increase/(Decrease) As Reported (a) Pro-Forma(b) $ Change % Change Sales $ 782,358 $ 641,536 $ (140,822 ) (18 )% Gross profit $ 253,306 $ 253,926 $ 620 — % Gross margin % 32.4 % 39.6 % 7.2 pp(c)

(a) Represents actual results of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022, as reported in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

(b) Represents the Company's results for the year ended December 31, 2022 excluding results associated with the Company's Atchison, Kansas distillery. These are pro-forma unaudited financial results and are preliminary. In some circumstances, white goods, industrial alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and at times certain co-products are produced at the Company's Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. The pro-forma financial results assume the loss of the waste starch slurry credit and no gain or loss on the disposal. The results of the Branded Spirits segment for the year ended December 31, 2022 would not have been impacted by a closure of the Atchison, Kansas distillery.

(c) Percentage points (“pp”).

(d) The reduction in gross profit for the Ingredient Solutions segment is the result of increased cost of goods sold from no longer receiving an intercompany credit for the waste starch slurry by-product purchased by the adjoined Atchison, Kansas distillery. The value of the intercompany credit is derived from the value of corn which has fluctuated over time.